AAF 2019 schedule: Game times, TV channels, and live stream info for Week 3

After two weeks of play, we’re starting to get a picture of how the Alliance of American Football is shaping up. The AAF will begin its slate of Week 3 games on Saturday and Sunday, and they do so with three undefeated teams, three winless teams, and two sitting at 1-1.

Week 3 broadcasting information includes games on the NFL Network, CBS Sports Network and live streaming on B/R Live.

The Birmingham Iron and Orlando Apollos have been standouts so far, and they’re joined by the Arizona Hotshots in the undefeated column. The teams that have struggled are the Memphis Express, Atlanta Legends and Salt Lake City Stallions. Finally, the San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet sit at 1-1.

None of the undefeated teams will face each other in Week 3, so there is a chance all three make it through unscathed.

The first game on Saturday, between Arizona and Salt Lake City, will be live streamed on B/R Live and will not be televised. Below is all the TV and other viewing information you need to follow the action in Week 3 of the Alliance of American Football.

How to watch AAF Week 3 action

All times Eastern

Saturday, Feb. 23

Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: B/R Live

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos

Location: Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends

Location: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet

Location: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL