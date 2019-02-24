Nike’s incredible new ‘Just Do It’ campaign gives women the spotlight

Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign will air during the Oscars on Sunday night with an ad titled “Dream Crazier,” narrated by Serena Williams.
The campaign focuses on the pejoratives lobbed at women in the world of sports. Passion becomes unhinged, angry becomes hysterical and daring to be different is “crazy.” Told through 24 different women, the ad spans the sports landscape to show us the athletes who are daring to do what people thought impossible.
In the order of their appearance the athletes are:
- Sarah Reinertsen – paratriathlete
- Victoria Azarenka - Tennis
- Sam Gordon - Football
- Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher- USWNT Soccer
- Megan Rapinoe – USWNT Soccer
- Li Na - Tennis
- Sue Bird — WNBA
- Caster Semenya -Track & Field
- Diana Taurasi - Basketball
- Cheryl Reeve - Basketball coach
- Simona Halep – Tennis
- Marlen Esparza - Boxing
- Lisa Leslie – WNBA
- Becky Hammon – NBA coach
- Ibtihaj Mohammad – fencing
- Simone Manuel – Swim
- Chloe Kim - Snowboarding
- Serena Williams - Tennis
- Sam Kerr - Soccer
- Tatyana McFadden – Paralympics
- Sky Brown – Skate
- Simone Biles - Gymnastics
- Olivia Moultrie - Soccer
