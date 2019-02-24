Nike’s incredible new ‘Just Do It’ campaign gives women the spotlight

Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign will air during the Oscars on Sunday night with an ad titled “Dream Crazier,” narrated by Serena Williams.

The campaign focuses on the pejoratives lobbed at women in the world of sports. Passion becomes unhinged, angry becomes hysterical and daring to be different is “crazy.” Told through 24 different women, the ad spans the sports landscape to show us the athletes who are daring to do what people thought impossible.

In the order of their appearance the athletes are:

Sarah Reinertsen – paratriathlete

Victoria Azarenka - Tennis

Sam Gordon - Football

Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher- USWNT Soccer

Megan Rapinoe – USWNT Soccer

Li Na - Tennis

Sue Bird — WNBA

Caster Semenya -Track & Field

Diana Taurasi - Basketball

Cheryl Reeve - Basketball coach

Simona Halep – Tennis

Marlen Esparza - Boxing

Lisa Leslie – WNBA

Becky Hammon – NBA coach

Ibtihaj Mohammad – fencing

Simone Manuel – Swim

Chloe Kim - Snowboarding

Serena Williams - Tennis

Sam Kerr - Soccer

Tatyana McFadden – Paralympics

Sky Brown – Skate

Simone Biles - Gymnastics

Olivia Moultrie - Soccer

These images are definitely going to be on kids walls.