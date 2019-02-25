The new Nike LeBron 16 Low will pay homage to a classic 2003 Air Max

The latest #LeBronWatch sneaker is taking us all the way back to 2003.

We got our first sneak peak of the shoe when LeBron rocked it during All-Star Weekend, but now we have an official release date for the LeBron 16 Lows that trace back to a classic Air Max and LeBron’s rookie year in Cleveland.

On Monday, Nike announced that the Nike LeBron 16 Low Safari will drop March 2 at Nike.com for $175.

Here’s a closer look at the Safari and its unique colors.

What’s the story behind the shoe?

Back in 2003, Nike released the atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Safari,” which became one of the most celebrated Air Max shoes of its time. Atmos, a famous Japanese sneaker and streetwear company, partnered with Nike in 2003 to drop a shoe that honored OG Air Safari and the OG Air Max 1. Now, LeBron is teaming up with Atmos to pay tribute to the famous shoe and bring the classic Safari look to life as part of the LeBron 16 Low collection.

From a design standpoint, the new LeBron 16 Low sports a golden tan hue across its suede upper, while Safari print runs across the heel. The shoe contains a zip-up construction to support its lacing system, along with suede paneling and a Nike swoosh on each heel.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair, the LeBron 16 Low Safari drops online March 2 and will be available on Nike.com for $175.