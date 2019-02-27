Johnny Manziel released by CFL team, league says no team can sign him

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday. A statement posted on the league’s website stated Manziel would not be allowed to sign a contract with any team in the CFL, and would be vetoed by the league should a team attempt to sign him.

It’s unclear what precipitated the decision by the Alouettes and the CFL, however general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement that Manziel did not adhere to conditions in his contract.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

Manziel was signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 before being traded to Montreal. He went on to have moderate success with the club, completing over 64 percent of his passes and throwing for 1,290 yards along with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The CFL initially did not approve Manziel to enter the CFL when he tried in 2017. It wasn’t until several months later that the league, after meeting their terms, allowed Manziel to sign with the Tiger-Cats. The league, Manziel, and the teams he has played for have remained tight-lipped about the nature of the agreement.

Now, per the CFL:

The CFL has informed all of its clubs that it will not register a contract for the former Texas A&M pivot should any club attempt to sign him.

Manziel released the following statement: