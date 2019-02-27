Division II men’s basketball team forgot some luggage at home and had to wear opponent’s jerseys

You know how there is usually a little card in the bathroom of hotel rooms that says if you forgot anything like your toothbrush or a razor to simply contact the front desk and they will be able to supply you with replacements?

Well, the men’s basketball team from Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania had to call and admit that they did indeed forget something rather important — their uniforms. Thankfully for them, their hosts, Edinboro, were nice enough to allow them to wear the Fighting Scots’ old away jerseys for the matchup.

Soooo we’re having our own version of a uniform malfunction tonight and will be sporting Edinboro red uniforms.



So that’s that. — IUP Men's Basketball (@IUP_MBB) February 28, 2019

The Crimson Hawks may not have been sporting their usual garb, but it had zero impact on the final score. They went on to beat their awfully generous opponents, 87-59, for their 25th win of the season.

The victory secured the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West championship for IUP — the team’s third in a row and ninth title out of the last 10 seasons.

So the men in the Edinboro Jersey get the win tonight. However they play for @IUP_MBB Yes IUP forgot their uniforms but did not leave their game at home as they win big 87-59 @Dantedabeedo pic.twitter.com/xu9sPGxfms — Mike Gallagher (@mikegallagher24) February 28, 2019

The win had a bit of extra sweetness for the team, too. Head coach Joe Lombardi earned his 300th career victory. This year marks his 13th season, and he’s coached in 399 contests. According to IUP’s Twitter, it makes Lombardi the fastest coach in conference history to attain the feat.

According to the NCAA, IUP is ranked No. 2 in the nation for Division II teams behind Northwest Missouri State.