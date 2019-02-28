Bryce Harper installed as NL MVP favorite — even though he remains unsigned

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper remains unsigned two weeks into spring training, but that is not stopping oddsmakers from installing him as the favorite to take home National League Most Value Player in 2019.

The Westgate SuperBook has named Harper as the favorite at 6-1 odds. He is followed by Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (7-1), St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (10-1), Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (12-1), and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (15-1).

Harper’s destination in 2019 is still uncertain, with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants believed to be at the top of his list. Superbook director John Murray told ESPN he thinks Harper wants to go to Philadelphia, and if he does not, they might make some modest adjustments on his MVP odds.

“That’s a Little League park. You can imagine how many home runs he’d hit there as his home park. If he ends up going to the Dodgers, you could see the odds tweaked a bit since that’s such a pitchers’ park.”

Harper is a big name player, and even though he is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, he will still generate action. Odds for wagering on popular players (and teams) requires an adjustment knowing that you don’t want to risk too much liability on a single person or team. Realistically, Harper is not the most likely person to win the NL MVP award, but he is in the mix and his popularity means wagering odds need to reflect that.