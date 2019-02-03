 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Meet the very good doggos of Puppy Bowl XV

New, 1 comment

In addition to the cuteness, we’ve got all the information on how to watch.

By Caroline Darney
Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications

The sports world will be rapt on Sunday as the best athletes in the country take the field for the pinnacle of their game. I, of course, am talking about Puppy Bowl XV. Let’s be honest, this is a way more fun event than actual football, and that’s because dogs are the absolute best. Puppies? Somehow slightly better than dogs!

For the 15th time, we’ll get Team Fluff vs. Team Ruff as the cutest and most ferocious puppies battle for adorable supremacy. Thirty-six very good doggos are split between the two squads to rumble on the gridiron in the hopes of winning the CHEWY.COM “Lombarky” Trophy.

Let’s meet some of the adorable doggos that are competing. There’s Brooklyn, who is “still trying to make fetch happen,” and Clara, whose celebrity crush is “Megan Barkle”. They’re all so great.

Bee

Age: 14 weeks
Breed: Chihuahua-Pekingese mix
Squad: Team Ruff
Cuteness: 154/10
Verdict: Good Pup

Animal Planet

Brooklyn

Age: 14 weeks
Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff-American Staffordshire Terrier mix
Squad: Team Fluff
Cuteness: Pizza/10
Verdict: Good Pup

Animal Planet

Clara

Age: 13 weeks
Breed: Corgi
Squad: Team Fluff
Cuteness: OMG EARS/10
Verdict: Good Pup

Animal Planet

Emmitt

Age: 15 weeks
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog-Boykin Spaniel mix
Squad: Team Ruff
Cuteness: I literally can’t even/10
Verdict: Good Pup

Animal Planet

Flo

Age: 16 weeks
Breed: Maltese
Squad: Team Ruff
Cuteness: INFINITY/10
Verdict: Good Pup

Animal Planet

Lola

Age: 16 weeks
Breed: Shar Pei
Squad: Team Fluff
Cuteness: WRINKLES/10
Verdict: Good Pup

Animal Planet

Still on the fence? Think of a dog you know. Chances are, you like that dog more than most of the people you know. They’re good dogs.

How to Watch

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Online: Animal Planet GO

Starting lineups: The Cutest

This Article has a component height of 45. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...