Meet the very good doggos of Puppy Bowl XV

The sports world will be rapt on Sunday as the best athletes in the country take the field for the pinnacle of their game. I, of course, am talking about Puppy Bowl XV. Let’s be honest, this is a way more fun event than actual football, and that’s because dogs are the absolute best. Puppies? Somehow slightly better than dogs!

For the 15th time, we’ll get Team Fluff vs. Team Ruff as the cutest and most ferocious puppies battle for adorable supremacy. Thirty-six very good doggos are split between the two squads to rumble on the gridiron in the hopes of winning the CHEWY.COM “Lombarky” Trophy.

Let’s meet some of the adorable doggos that are competing. There’s Brooklyn, who is “still trying to make fetch happen,” and Clara, whose celebrity crush is “Megan Barkle”. They’re all so great.

Bee

Age: 14 weeks

Breed: Chihuahua-Pekingese mix

Squad: Team Ruff

Cuteness: 154/10

Verdict: Good Pup

Brooklyn

Age: 14 weeks

Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff-American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Squad: Team Fluff

Cuteness: Pizza/10

Verdict: Good Pup

Clara

Age: 13 weeks

Breed: Corgi

Squad: Team Fluff

Cuteness: OMG EARS/10

Verdict: Good Pup

Emmitt

Age: 15 weeks

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog-Boykin Spaniel mix

Squad: Team Ruff

Cuteness: I literally can’t even/10

Verdict: Good Pup

Flo

Age: 16 weeks

Breed: Maltese

Squad: Team Ruff

Cuteness: INFINITY/10

Verdict: Good Pup

Lola

Age: 16 weeks

Breed: Shar Pei

Squad: Team Fluff

Cuteness: WRINKLES/10

Verdict: Good Pup

Still on the fence? Think of a dog you know. Chances are, you like that dog more than most of the people you know. They’re good dogs.

How to Watch

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Online: Animal Planet GO

Starting lineups: The Cutest