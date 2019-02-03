Meet the very good doggos of Puppy Bowl XV

The sports world will be rapt on Sunday as the best athletes in the country take the field for the pinnacle of their game. I, of course, am talking about Puppy Bowl XV. Let’s be honest, this is a way more fun event than actual football, and that’s because dogs are the absolute best. Puppies? Somehow slightly better than dogs!
For the 15th time, we’ll get Team Fluff vs. Team Ruff as the cutest and most ferocious puppies battle for adorable supremacy. Thirty-six very good doggos are split between the two squads to rumble on the gridiron in the hopes of winning the CHEWY.COM “Lombarky” Trophy.
Let’s meet some of the adorable doggos that are competing. There’s Brooklyn, who is “still trying to make fetch happen,” and Clara, whose celebrity crush is “Megan Barkle”. They’re all so great.
Bee
Age: 14 weeks
Breed: Chihuahua-Pekingese mix
Squad: Team Ruff
Cuteness: 154/10
Verdict: Good Pup
Brooklyn
Age: 14 weeks
Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff-American Staffordshire Terrier mix
Squad: Team Fluff
Cuteness: Pizza/10
Verdict: Good Pup
Clara
Age: 13 weeks
Breed: Corgi
Squad: Team Fluff
Cuteness: OMG EARS/10
Verdict: Good Pup
Emmitt
Age: 15 weeks
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog-Boykin Spaniel mix
Squad: Team Ruff
Cuteness: I literally can’t even/10
Verdict: Good Pup
Flo
Age: 16 weeks
Breed: Maltese
Squad: Team Ruff
Cuteness: INFINITY/10
Verdict: Good Pup
Lola
Age: 16 weeks
Breed: Shar Pei
Squad: Team Fluff
Cuteness: WRINKLES/10
Verdict: Good Pup
Still on the fence? Think of a dog you know. Chances are, you like that dog more than most of the people you know. They’re good dogs.
How to Watch
When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: Animal Planet
Online: Animal Planet GO
Starting lineups: The Cutest
