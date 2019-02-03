First Quarter

0:12. Edelman and then Edelman. A pair of completions to the former Kent State quarterback sandwich a near-interception, and the Pats are again in Rams territory. But then a coverage sack knocks them bad on the other side of the 50. John Franklin-Myers sacks and strips Brady, but NE recovers. And then Brady finds Gronk out right for 14 yards. Third-and-5 from the 40: another near-sack. Aaron Donald bulldozes a blocker, then forces a Brady throwaway. The punt is knocked out at the Rams’ 6. CJ Anderson goes up the middle for six yards, and the first quarter’s over.

Rams 0, Patriots 0. The first quarter is generally the lowest-scoring, but damn.

3:25. LA’s first successful offensive play comes nearly 10 minutes in. Robert Woods takes an end-around for five yards, then a play action rollout pass gets tipped but finds Reynolds for a first down into Pats territory. After another pressured throwaway, Goff finds Woods for seven yards, but on third-and-3, Patrick Chung breaks up a pass to Woods, and Hekker’s out to punt again because, as we know, Sean McVay is incredibly unaggressive on fourth downs.

Hekker shanks it — a 28-yarder out of bounds at the NE 19. Rams 0, Patriots 0.

5:35. MISSED FIELD GOAL. After a one-yard run by Michel, Brady throws another inaccurate pass to Michel. But on the first third-and-long of the game, Brady fires accurately to Julian Edelman, who sprints to the chains for 11 yards. Dante Fowler stuffs Michel on first down, then Robey-Coleman obliterates Rex Burkhead on a screen ... but he goes helmet-to-helmet on an unprotected Burkhead. That would have been another third-and-long, but it’s a first down for the Pats at the 35. Two Burkhead touches move the ball to near midfield, then an easy play-action pass to Rob Gronkowski gains 19. Patriots in field goal range.

The Rams are adjusting to the run. Burkhead gains just two yards on first down, then a downfield shot to Hogan is well-covered and incomplete. Third-and-8, and the Pats call another timeout, only to run a doomed draw play to James White. And then Stephen Gostkowski sails a 46-yard field goal badly wide left.

WIDE LEFT!



Kickers were 31-of-31 on FG at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season prior to Stephen Gostkowski's miss (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/NwVFUum2v8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 4, 2019

STILL SCORELESS. Rams 0, Patriots 0.

11:15. Ugly first possession for the Rams. Todd Gurley finds a hole but gets tripped up for two yards, Jared Goff scrambles right and throws the ball away, and a short pass to Josh Reynolds fails. Quick three-and-out, but Johnny Hekker booms a 54-yard punt, and Julian Edelman loses five yards on the return. New England ball at the 12. Rams 0, Patriots 0.

12:06. INTERCEPTION. The Rams win the toss and defer, so Tom Brady and the Patriots offense take the field first. Cordarrelle Patterson breaks off a nice return, and New England starts from the 39. One would assume that both teams will be looking to use the run as the path of least resistance, and Sony Michel starts the game with a 13-yard run. Twenty seconds into the game, New England’s in LA territory.

Two more rushes (one for Patterson, one for Michel) move the chains again, But after another Michel run, Tom Brady attempts his first pass of the game, to Chris Hogan. It’s bad. Nickell Robey-Coleman deflects it, and Cory Littleton picks it off at the Rams’ 27.

Rams 0, Patriots 0.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53. CBS will televise the game, and you can watch via stream at FuboTV, CBS All-Access, or CBS Sports. The game is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

I expect this game to be determined by passing downs success — both offenses are going to have the advantage most of the time, but the defense that takes better advantage of rare passing downs will likely be the winning defense.

In a game in which both teams have lots of offensive advantages, things could be decided on the rare occasions in which the defense has actually leveraged the offense into passing downs. When you don’t have a lot of opportunities to get your defense off the field, you better take advantage of the shots you get. That’s certainly how the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC Championship*. Standard downs success rate: Saints 50 percent, Rams 47 percent

Passing downs success rate: Rams 25 percent, Saints 14 percent [...] In this game, the pass rush probably matters the most, at least when the Rams’ offense is on the field. New England finally figured out how to generate pressure late in the season, and after a brief, sputtering disaster in pass protection, the Rams once again figured out how to keep the pressure off of Jared Goff late in the year.

The NFL season was defined by offenses, but defensive play-makers will make the difference. Game on.