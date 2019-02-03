 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady threw an interception on his very first pass of Super Bowl LIII lmao

Nickell Robey-Coleman finally made a legal play on the ball.

By Charles R. McDonald
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

On Tom Brady’s first pass of Super Bowl 53, he was intercepted by Corey Littleton — who got an assist from cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Robey-Coleman made a legal play on the ball, disrupting the pass at the catch point — he likely won’t be fined for this hit.

Brady became the third quarterback to throw an interception on the first pass of the Super Bowl.

The last time Robey-Coleman was on the field was during the NFC Championship game when he, uh, hit Tommylee Lewis a little early on a controversial non-call.

Robey-Coleman still thinks the ball in the NFC Championship game was tipped.

The Rams didn’t do much with the sudden change opportunity, going three and out before punting the ball back to the Patriots.

