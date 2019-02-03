On Tom Brady’s first pass of Super Bowl 53, he was intercepted by Corey Littleton — who got an assist from cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Robey-Coleman made a legal play on the ball, disrupting the pass at the catch point — he likely won’t be fined for this hit.

Brady became the third quarterback to throw an interception on the first pass of the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is the 3rd starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl. He joins Jim Kelly (XXVI) and Ron Jaworski (XV).



It's the first time all season Brady has thrown an interception on the Patriots' opening drive. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2019

The last time Robey-Coleman was on the field was during the NFC Championship game when he, uh, hit Tommylee Lewis a little early on a controversial non-call.

When reporters showed Nickell Robey-Coleman his hit on Lewis. His response: "Oh hell yea. That was PI." pic.twitter.com/dorP2Js2R0 — Belly Up Sports (@BellyUpSports) January 21, 2019

Robey-Coleman still thinks the ball in the NFC Championship game was tipped.

#Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman told me he rewound the controversial no-call in the NFC title game about 1,000 times. Still thinks ball might have been tipped. Fast play and “it was really up to the ref.” So what’s his message to #Saints fans watching angry or boycotting today? pic.twitter.com/hyMZebjUtn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2019

The Rams didn’t do much with the sudden change opportunity, going three and out before punting the ball back to the Patriots.