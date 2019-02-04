The offseason is officially here, and the 2019 NFL Draft is the most important event on the league’s calendar until the fall.

If you’ve avoided draft talk until after the Super Bowl, get ready. This week’s mock draft goes two rounds, so get acquainted with some of the best prospects this year.

Fit or best player? That is the question that the Cardinals will have to answer regarding the first overall pick in the draft. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa is the best player in the draft. Alabama’s Quinnen Williams, who is just slightly behind Bosa, is the better fit for Vance Joseph’s defense. It will be fascinating to follow rumors surrounding the top pick for the next several weeks.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Watching Allen, it’s hard to find flaws in his game. He’s an athletic pass rusher with versatility. He can come up and play the run. He has some experience dropping back in coverage and picking up players in man coverage. He’s a player the 49ers can add and get a big contribution from early in his career.

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Jets would probably prefer to see either Allen or Bosa available with the third pick. If they’re not there, the value play on Williams might happen. Williams can play multiple spots on the defensive interior and create pressure from each of them.

4. Oakland Raiders: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

The range for Simmons is all over the place in the top 20. The powerful defensive tackle could jump into the top five, or he could slide due to off-field concerns. For the Raiders, he would help improve one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season.

The Buccaneers are in a tough spot this offseason. They’re likely going to cut veteran star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. They could also move on from end Vinny Curry. If those moves happen, Tampa Bay could turn to the draft to replenish the defensive line. Gary is a big end who sets the edge well, and he can move inside in certain situations.

The Giants will closely be watching teams behind them like the Jaguars and Dolphins to figure out if they plan to jump inside the top five to take Haskins. That could lead New York to giving up multiple picks, even potentially next year’s first-round pick. That’s a lot of draft capital, but a franchise quarterback would be worth it.

This is sort of a boring pick, perhaps. I’m just not sold on Tom Coughlin — as old school as there is in the NFL — taking athletic Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Instead, the Jaguars could opt for a veteran quarterback in free agency and find their franchise quarterback in 2020. Williams can handle right or left tackle, depending on where Cam Robinson is at after returning from injury.

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The Lions are in a tight spot with this pick. An offensive lineman could be argued, but the team has a lot of money tied up there already. A defensive end is the obvious choice, but putting Montez Sweat in the top 10 last week was a little premature. That could lead the Lions to Oliver, who has exceptional athleticism and movement ability for a defensive tackle. Head coach Matt Patricia prefers building from the middle out, so a defensive tackle could be in play at No. 8, even though the Lions already have A’Shawn Robinson and Damon Harrison.

This may appear a little early for Wilkins, but he could be the three-technique the Bills need. Don’t file this away as a reach because Wilkins is the fourth interior defensive lineman taken already. The position is far and away the top group in the 2019 draft. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks Wilkins as the seventh-best player in the draft, mainly for his ability as a pass rusher.

One of the hottest pre-draft rumors already is that Broncos top executive John Elway is “smitten” with Lock. That’s sort of ridiculous because it’s only February, but this really is the epitome of draft season. The rumors are coming. Some you stick with, like this one for now.

Offensive line continues being an issue for the Bengals, and that’s a big problem with a stationary quarterback like Andy Dalton in the pocket. Ford or Florida’s Jawaan Taylor could be in play here if the Bengals don’t take LSU linebacker Devin White. Ford can line up on the right side or move inside to guard. Wherever he plays, he should help the Bengals.

This pick has often been Florida’s Jachai Polite, but he won’t be the only pass rusher the Packers consider with the 12th pick. Burns should be another candidate. He’s a long athlete who really flashed at times last season for a dull Florida State team.

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Here’s another hot draft rumor: The Dolphins are going to tank next season. If true, it’s probably to try to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert. If we believe that assumption, the Dolphins probably won’t take Kyler Murray here. Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James is an unrestricted free agent who would easily leave Miami. If he does, the Dolphins could find his replacement in Taylor.

14. Atlanta Falcons: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Atlanta’s secondary was shredded by injuries last season, showing the team needs to, at worst, find some depth. If a big run on defensive tackles happens, the Falcons could find themselves in a position to take the best cornerback in the draft. For me, it’s Williams, a long playmaker who entered the draft after just his redshirt sophomore season.

15. Washington: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

There are conflicting reports on Alex Smith’s future football after his gruesome injury last season. If there is doubt, Washington should not hesitate to select Murray if he’s available with the 15th pick.

This is a pick I continue to like, especially after Julius Peppers announced his retirement. That leaves the Panthers with Mario Addison and not much else. Ferrell is a nice all-around end who can create pressure off the edge and hold up against the run.

Emmanuel Ogbah had just an average season for the Browns in 2018, and Cleveland would be smart to find a capable end who can eat some of his snaps and take some pressure off Myles Garrett.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

Risner is the type of mean and versatile blocker the Vikings need to find this offseason. He can push for the starting right tackle job, but he fits just about anywhere on the inside for Minnesota. His versatility would allow the Vikings to start the best five linemen on a weekly basis.

A wide receiver should strongly be considered with the first-round pick by the Titans. But if a pass rusher like Polite is available, he’ll be hard to pass up. He can line up on the outside opposite Harold Landry to give Tennessee one of the AFC’s most ferocious pair of edge rushers.

White is the draft’s top true linebacker, and the Steelers shouldn’t hesitate to pick him if he’s around at No. 20 overall. White would add a dimension of playmaking ability on the second level the Steelers lost when Ryan Shazier got injured.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

Tillery ran hot and cold for Notre Dame, but when he was on he is able to make a big impact from the outside and inside. For Seattle, he can be the player that Malik McDowell, unfortunately, never became because of injuries.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

There are a few teams in the back half of the first round that could be targeting Jacobs. The Ravens could be the first one if they don’t see Gus Edwards or Kenneth Dixon as lead backs. Jacobs is a strong but agile runner who is hard to bring down.

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

As has been the case, this pick should be between an offensive tackle or a cornerback. In this mock draft, Murphy’s athleticism and playmaking ability is too hard to pass up. Houston needs corners with speed on the outside, and Murphy can be a shutdown player.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The Raiders desperately lack a wide receiver who teams have to game plan against. Of all the receivers in the draft this year, Metcalf has the most star potential. That’s because of his size and ability to get physical to make a contested catch.

Left tackle Jason Peters has struggled the past two seasons with injuries, and he could decide to retire this offseason. Even if he doesn’t, the time is now for the Eagles to find his successor. Dillard is an athletic blocker on the left side, and knows how to handle speed rushers.

Although the Colts need to come out of this draft with a defensive lineman or two, Brown would be hard to pass up if he’s still available. After TY Hilton, the Colts don’t have much at wide receiver. Brown may be a similar player stylistically, he would give Andrew Luck a second dangerous weapon on the outside.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Bush was actually a pick for the Raiders in last week’s mock draft, but at the No. 24 spot. If the Raiders get a defensive tackle with the fourth pick, they can continue working up the middle of the defense with a linebacker like Bush.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Finding a defensive lineman later in this draft will be easier than finding a starting offensive tackle. That’s the simple reasoning behind sending Little to the Chargers. He has a future as a left tackle in the NFL thanks to his size and athletic profile.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Chiefs face a complicated offseason where several of their good players are going into free agency. That means the Chiefs could lose some players and absolutely need to hit on some draft picks. Baker isn’t the flashiest player in this draft, but he’s reliable and should start straight away.

30. Green Bay Packers: (via New Orleans): N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

A wide receiver is a little bit different from the norm for Packer picks in mock drafts. Although Aaron Rodgers made the best of players like Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling last season, the Packers could still use an upgrade. That’s especially true with Randall Cobb being a free agent.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

If Dante Fowler ends up being one-and-done with the Rams, Allen would be a suitable replacement. Allen is strong enough to set the edge against the run, and does just enough as a pass rusher to warrant first round consideration.

This feels kind of dirty. It’s just hard to find a good landing spot for a tight end in the first round besides Green Bay. Now the Patriots can go from winning yet another Super Bowl to getting one of the 10 best players in the 2019 draft.

SECOND ROUND

33. Arizona Cardinals: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Cajuste is just on the fringe of being a first-round pick. The Cardinals need to fix their offensive line this offseason, and Cajuste can take over at left tackle.

34. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets): Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Jones could be the first-round pick by the Colts, so he’d be a steal at the top of the second round.

35. New York Giants: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Free safety is one of New York’s biggest needs this offseason, and Adderley is considered by many to be the best in this year’s draft.

36. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

With Jared Cook entering free agency, the Raiders could find a new starting tight end in Fant. He’s a dependable pass catcher who would become Derek Carr’s best friend on the field.

37. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

San Francisco’s on-roster wide receiver options are average, and a player like Harmon can hold down the No. 1 spot despite potentially being a second-round pick.

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

If Jones is still around when the Jaguars are up in the second round, will Coughlin really be able to say no?

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

The Buccaneers may have taken two defensive backs in the second round last year, but Ya-Sin has nice value with the 39th pick.

40. Buffalo Bills: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

The Bills need an offensive tackle, but it’s hard to find one in this range. There are some interior linemen, though, including Lindstrom, a four-year starter at Boston College.

41. Denver Broncos: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

After quarterback, a cornerback is arguably Denver’s biggest need this offseason. Mullen is a high-ceiling prospect and could be a star with the right development.

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

If the Bengals don’t get Devin White in the first round, they can snag a good three-down linebacker in the second round in Wilson.

43. Detroit Lions: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

Ferguson is an experienced, technically sound pass rusher will be an effective player in the NFL, even if never becomes a superstar.

44. Green Bay Packers: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

What, did you really think you’d read a mock draft here where the Packers don’t take a tight end? Smith is just a notch below Hockenson and Fant, but he’s a solid all-around tight end with few flaws

45. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

If the Falcons don’t a defensive tackle with the 14th pick, they could land one in the second round. Lawrence is mostly a run stuffer only, but he’s very good at it.

46. Washington: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

After a big splash in the first round in Murray, Washington could play it a little safe in the second round and fill a need. Thompson has excellent coverage skills and could start in Washington as a rookie.

47. Carolina Panthers: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

A first-team All-American last season, Rapp is a safety comfortable dropping deep in coverage and coming up to play the run.

48. Miami Dolphins: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could opt for a second cornerback to pair with Xavien Howard.

49. Cleveland Browns: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

What better way to help Baker Mayfield than with a 6’6, 225-pound wide receiver who has the speed to go deep?

50. Minnesota Vikings: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

Willis has some off-field issues, but on it he’s a terror in the middle. The Vikings need a three-technique tackle this offseason and Willis could help fill that spot.

51. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Corey Davis is a good receiver for Tennessee, but the rest of the team’s wide receiver group is underwhelming. While Brown mostly played in the slot at Ole Miss, he has traits of an outside receiver.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Retirement talk has come up with Ben Roethlisberger the past two seasons, and the Steelers should find a successor to groom.

53. Philadelphia Eagles (via Baltimore): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Montgomery is a destructive runner who is as comfortable running defenders over as he is making them miss in space.

54. Houston Texans (via Seattle): Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

Howard did well for himself at the Senior Bowl, and could find himself off the board in the first 60 picks. Howard could be Houston’s version of Terron Armstead of the Saints – a small-school player who develops into a good NFL starter.

55. Houston Texans: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

This mock has Houston doubling up on cornerbacks. Partly it’s out of sheer need, and because Oruwariye shouldn’t still be available at this point.

56. New England Patriots (via Chicago): Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

For the Patriots, Omenihu represents a defensive lineman with size who can play end and on some downs move inside to tackle.

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

Buggs is another defensive lineman who can play inside and outside.

58. Indianapolis Colts: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

The Colts could stay local with Love, a productive cornerback who may not test well at the NFL Scouting Combine.

59. Dallas Cowboys: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

The Cowboys might not have a first-round pick this year, but Abram has the traits of one. He loves to crack receivers coming over the middle and is aggressive coming up to play the run.

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

After offensive line, the Chargers need to find some good defensive linemen this offseason. Nelson isn’t an interior player for Los Angeles, but he plays the run and pass nicely.

61. Kansas City Chiefs: D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia

Walker is the insurance option in case the Chiefs only franchise tag Dee Ford this offseason and don’t have longterm plans for him.

62. New Orleans Saints: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

After Michael Thomas, the Saints need another good wide receiver. Samuel is a speedy receiver who plays much more physical than someone like Ted Ginn Jr.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, CB/S, Florida

Gardner-Johnson is capable of playing corner in the slot or moving back to more of a safety role. The Chiefs need an infusion of young talent in the secondary, and Gardner-Johnson’s versatility is a bonus.

64. New England Patriots: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Ridley isn’t flashy, he just runs good routes and knows how to get open. That sounds like the ideal Patriots receiver, doesn’t it?