The Patriots explain how they beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII

It wasn’t the kind of game anyone expected with high-powered Rams and Patriots offenses facing off in Super Bowl LIII. But Tom Brady got his sixth ring on Sunday evening nonetheless, and it didn’t come easily.

“I just felt like we needed to grind it out all night,” Brady said. “We couldn’t take our foot off the gas pedal, we were playing a great football team. They’re explosive in all areas. They got the one turnover. They have a great team.”

Bill Belichick gave credit to the whole Patriots organization.

“We have a lot of great people in the organization. It starts at the top with Robert [Kraft] and his family,” Belichick said. “He’s given us great support in all the things we need to do to be competitive. Again, we have a great group of players and coaches that work extremely hard to compete the best we can. Happy that things worked out for us this year and we were able to be the best team in football this season. That’s hard to be in this league, but these guys earned it.”

On the offensive performance, especially that touchdown drive

The Patriots only scored one touchdown and it was all they needed, even against the Rams offense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL this season in scoring offense with 32.9 points per game.

“I think the real key breakthrough came when Josh [McDaniels] went to the—McDaniels made a great adjustment. We talked about that on the sideline. We went to a two tight-end offense, but we spread them out,” Belichick said. “We were able to complete some passes to Julian [Edelman] and then to Rob [Gronkowski] at the goal line to score. It was really well executed. Not something we had, I’d say anticipated doing a lot in this game.

“We did it against Kansas City, but it was kind of right time, right situation. We had good protection to be able to make those throws. Tom [Brady] did a great job getting the ball to the open guy. That was a great throw he made to Gronkowski to get it down to the 2-yard line. Josh McDaniels did an — as usual — did an outstanding job of play calling and eventually finding things that worked and made some big drives for us. Running game at the end, we were able to knock out a couple of big runs when we were backed up and then really got the ball back until we had the 10-point lead.”

Gronkowski felt the need to step up when he was able to haul in a 29-yard pass from Brady to set the Patriots up to score from the 2-yard line.

“It feels good to make that one big play. Julian [Edelman] in the huddle on that drive, he looked at me and said, ‘We need another one from you, bro, we need a huge play.’ He’s been making them all game. I had to step up,” Gronkowski said. “Tom threw that ball where it needed to be, and I went and made the play. It was huge. When Sony [Michel] finished the job with the run — how many touchdowns does Sony have in these playoffs, six? Unbelievable, a rookie. People were doubting him at first, just like anyone else, and we kept grinding, we kept sticking together. We stuck together as a family when we were up, and we stuck together when we were down, and that’s the most crucial part. We stuck together on the downers, and we stuck together and came through, and came out with this win. This is worthwhile.”

Sony Michel is the one who punched it in from the 2-yard line. He said it wasn’t about him.

“It’s about this team,” he said. These boys, they take pride. They took me under their wing and I just appreciate them. I’m thankful. I’m blessed.”

On a stout showing from the Patriots defense

New England held the Rams to just three points, thanks in part to a well-timed Stephon Gilmore interception.

“Our defense? That was incredible,” Brady said. “It’s a team game. We needed everyone out there. The defense played so well and we finally helped them out by getting a touchdown there. They stopped them, got the interception, Stephon [Gilmore] got the pick and then we were able to run a bunch down and Stephen [Gostkowski] kicked a field goal. That was a great way to end it.”

Chris Hogan singled out Gilmore’s play.

“I was so proud of him,” Hogan said. “He goes by his business quietly, but he works so hard and he is one of the best corners in the league and he showed it tonight. He made if not the biggest play in the game. At the end of the game, we needed him to come up clutch. He was guarding their toughest receiver and that was game-changing.”

Gilmore gave credit to his teammates for helping to put him in a position to make the play.

“It was clutch,” he said. “ I mean, I knew he was going to throw it up and I knew I had to make a play. I knew he was going to force it up there. Our defensive line put a lot of great pressure on him and he chucked it up and I was able to make a play.”

On Julian Edelman being named MVP

At the end of the day, it was Julian Edelman and his 141 receiving yards that earned the MVP nod for Super Bowl LIII.

“Julian always gives us those kinds of plays — tough plays, tough catches, catch-and-run plays, breaking tackles for a few extra yards, third down. He did a tremendous job,” Belichick said.

Brady wasn’t surprised by the way Edelman stepped up.

“He always does. He’s a fighter, man, that kid,” Brady said. “He’s — I’m just so proud of him. He’s been an incredible player for this team in the playoffs and he just cemented himself, again, in the history of the NFL for what his accomplishments are.”

Edelman said the MVP nod mattered less than the team win, and he gave credit to the very loud Patriots fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It just matters that we won, man,” Edelman said. “It was a crazy year. We had a resilient bunch of guys. It was unreal, man. I mean, it was like a home game here. We love you guys here. It was awesome.

On Gronkowski and Brady’s futures

Of course there’s speculation about whether or not the Patriots’ two most recognizable players will retire. Brady said that’s not his focus just yet.

“What’s next is Monday and some rest,” Brady said. “I’m looking forward to getting some rest.”

Gronk just wants to enjoy the win with his teammates and Bill Belichick, who was apparently ready to party.

“Tonight, it’s about celebrating with my teammates, and that decision will be made a week or two down the future, because tonight, that’s what it’s about is celebrating with my teammates. That’s what I’m worried about tonight. We’re going to have a good time. Bill [Belichick] told me he’s partying tonight, so you know it’s going to be good.”

And Gronkowski left Pats fans with a message.

“We appreciate everything,” he said. “The game today was a home game, basically. We had all of our fans there, and Pats Nation always sticks by us no matter what the situation is.

“We love you guys, we’re bringing home the championship. We’ll see you on the duck boat.”