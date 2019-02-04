Bettor wins $100,000 after betting on Rams to score only 3 points in Super Bowl 53

Super Bowl 53 was a snoozer, but it was a record-breaker. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams combined to score a record-low 16 points, breaking the record held by Super Bowl 7.

Most people were turned off by the game, but one lucky bettor scored big. The South Point Casino in Las Vegas had someone place a $250 wager on the Rams to score exactly three points. The bet offered 400/1 odds.

Per Timmy Fitz at the South Point: one bettor put $250 on the Rams to score exactly 3 points at 400/1. @VSiNLive. How's that for a cool $100K? — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 4, 2019

The 2018 season featured record-setting offensive performances, so it is not surprising that a sizable majority of bettors took the over on the point total (56). Even those who bet the under on that number likely figured the game would at least get into the 40s.

In making such assumptions, most bettors forsaked a chance at some valuable prop bets. You could bet on whether or not a touchdown would be scored in each of the four quarters, and “no touchdowns” was a sizable underdog in all four. No TDs in the first quarter paid off at 3/1, no TDs in the second quarter paid off at 7/1, no TDs in the third quarter paid off at 17/5, and no TDs in the fourth quarter paid off at 5/1. If you’d put $100 on no touchdowns in each of the four quarters, you would have won $1,240.

Hindsight is 20/20, so it is easy to say we should have seen the poor Jared Goff performance coming. But realistically, few people were going to jump in heavily on a record-low scoring Super Bowl. So, congrats to one of the luckiest bettors out there.