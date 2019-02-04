After the Rams 13-3 Super Bowl 53 loss to the New England Patriots, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth gave the press a profound quote that helped put Super Bowl 53 into perspective.

“You’re not gonna get me to pout and feel sorry for myself. I realize what this game means, I cherish the crap out of it. I don’t give a crap if you have a Hall of Fame bust, if you’ve been a Pro Bowler, or won 20 Super Bowls. At the end of the day, you’re all gonna die and you’re all gonna have the opportunity to not be playing football. “Who you are, how you carry yourself, whether you pout and feel sorry for yourself is the only thing that’s gonna matter — because that’s what people are going to remember about you. “For me, what means the most is guys seeing my hold my head high, they see me confident in them, and loving them, and there for them in anyway I can moving forward.”

Andrew Whitworth with some great perspective. pic.twitter.com/psSDNqOc5x — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) February 4, 2019

The Rams may not have gotten the outcome that they wanted against the Patriots, but what Whitworth said has a deeper meaning than a football game that didn’t go their way.

In the immediate aftermath of his poignant reflection, the end of the quote — “At the end of the day, you’re all gonna die.” — garnered the most attention, making the moment seem more nihilistic than it was intended to be.

He said this directly to me. I did not expect my question to make me consider my own mortality. https://t.co/mcTGy1qJ98 — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 4, 2019

That line may have been jarring out of context, but Whitworth’s entire quote was a beautiful summation of how he and the Rams can move forward after the game.