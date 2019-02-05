New Era 2019 Spring Training caps drop some new team looks

Baseball is almost back!

Believe it or not, we’re just days away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training. And while we’re still waiting on the Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sweepstakes to come to an end, teams are gearing up for the new season with new and upgraded uni looks.

On Monday, MLB and New Era dropped the full lineup of 2019 spring training caps

Here’s a quick look at two designs. What do you think?

There are new patches on the sides of this year’s caps

Previously, the spring training caps had the specific year stitched on the side, which wasn’t ideal for fans interested in wearing them for the long haul. This season, New Era dropped the specific year and replaced it with the logos of the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. Much better.

A few teams went with totally new designs and logos, too

While every team got a bit of an updated look with brighter colors, the Marlins, Athletics, Mariners, and Nationals decided to tear it down and give us totally new looks for spring training and BP this year.

Here’s what they look like:

Miami Marlins

The Marlins have gone through many different iterations of uniforms, but this may be their best yet.

Oakland Athletics

Based on the classic Wild Elephant logo and a throwback to the 1920s, the A’s did it right. Interested in learning more about the Wild Elephant, too? Our friends at Athletics Nation have more info on the history of the logo and how it came to be.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle fans were all about the new spring training uniform, but seemed lukewarm on the cap. Your thoughts?

Washington Nationals

Red, white, and blue with the Capitol building and two stars aligned around the W. This is fresh.

The best of the rest of Spring Training caps

You can find new caps for all 30 teams here, but let’s take a look at a few more of our favorites from this year’s set that just dropped.

Does it get any more iconic? It’s one of the great American sports logos. Period.

A Philadelphia landmark plus the possibility of Bryce Harper or Manny Machado sporting one of these caps in the next few weeks? Hope we didn’t just jinx it!

Another classic throwback for spring training and batting practice. Gotta love it.

Quite bold and colorful, but also a fun way to rep the Mile High City during spring training.

With spring training right around the corner, we’ll be keeping you updated on all the latest uniform drops and upgrades over the next few weeks and leading into the season.