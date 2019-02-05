John Wall made his season-ending injury even worse by ‘slipping in his home’

John Wall was already set to miss the entire 2018-19 season after undergoing heel surgery in December. Now, he could miss next season, too, after an unfortunate accident will require another separate surgery.

The Wizards announced Wall had developed an infection from the incision of his initial heel surgery, but he also ruptured his left Achilles tendon after slipping and falling in his home. Wizards Director of Medical Services Dr. Wiemi Douoguih noticed the rupture while cleaning the infection. Wall will undergo surgery in Green Bay, Wi.

This is another bullet point on Wall’s unfortunate, but lengthy injury history. He will return to full basketball activities in 12 months, meaning he may sit out the 2019-20 season in its entirety.

During his career, Wall has:

suffered fractures in his non-shooting hand

endured a stress injury in his left knee

undergone surgery to remove calcium deposits from the left knee

received platelet-rich plasma injections in his knees

undergone arthroscopic debridement surgeries in his left knee

received surgery on his left heel

and now will have surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon

He is also set to cash in on a four-year contract extension that will pay him $169 million, beginning with $37.8 million next season and a player option on Year 4 that will pay him $46.8 million at age 32.

Wall was averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in the 32 games he played prior to undergoing heel surgery.