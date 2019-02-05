 clock menu more-arrow no yes

John Wall made his season-ending injury even worse by ‘slipping in his home’

Wall’s injury is now a ruptured Achilles and he’s out at least 12 months.

By Kristian Winfield
John Wall was already set to miss the entire 2018-19 season after undergoing heel surgery in December. Now, he could miss next season, too, after an unfortunate accident will require another separate surgery.

The Wizards announced Wall had developed an infection from the incision of his initial heel surgery, but he also ruptured his left Achilles tendon after slipping and falling in his home. Wizards Director of Medical Services Dr. Wiemi Douoguih noticed the rupture while cleaning the infection. Wall will undergo surgery in Green Bay, Wi.

The John Wall we used to know

Before John Wall was defined by injuries and his massive contract, he was one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. Let’s take a trip down memory lane:

This is another bullet point on Wall’s unfortunate, but lengthy injury history. He will return to full basketball activities in 12 months, meaning he may sit out the 2019-20 season in its entirety.

During his career, Wall has:

  • suffered fractures in his non-shooting hand
  • endured a stress injury in his left knee
  • undergone surgery to remove calcium deposits from the left knee
  • received platelet-rich plasma injections in his knees
  • undergone arthroscopic debridement surgeries in his left knee
  • received surgery on his left heel
  • and now will have surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon

He is also set to cash in on a four-year contract extension that will pay him $169 million, beginning with $37.8 million next season and a player option on Year 4 that will pay him $46.8 million at age 32.

Wall was averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in the 32 games he played prior to undergoing heel surgery.

