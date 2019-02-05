John Wall’s injury is a ruptured Achilles. Here’s how we got here The Wizards’ star, who signed a supermax extension that is only just now kicking in, may not play again until 2020 due to an escalating foot injury.

John Wall was already going to miss the rest of the 2018-19 season, but now he’ll miss much more, possibly even the entire 2019-20 season, with a ruptured achilles. Wall, who’d already been resting from heel surgery, slipped in his home, according to the Wizards, and suffered the injury he feared most. This was discovered when Wall came in to clean out an infection that developed after his heel surgery.

This is the absolute worst-case for both Wall and the Wizards. The first year of Wall’s supermax contract starts next season, and Washington will be handicapped financially to replace him. As Tom Ziller writes, John Wall’s Achilles injury makes the Wizards rebuild both unavoidable and impossible.

The announcement of Wall’s injury does come two days before the trade deadline, which means the team could open a fire sale and trade Bradley Beal, Trevor Ariza, or anyone with market value.

Team owner Ted Leonsis said before John Wall’s latest and worst injury that the team wouldn’t and was not tanking. But that was before learning his superstar likely won’t play much, if at all, during the 2019-20 season.

How did Wall’s injury get to this point? Read this StoryStream to find out, and be sure to visit Bullets Forever for more Wizards coverage.