The Oakland Raiders want to play the 2019 NFL season in San Francisco

It appears the Oakland Raiders are making an effort to move to San Francisco for one year, while they await their 2020 relocation to Las Vegas. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the San Francisco Giants and the Raiders are in negotiations to let the Raiders use their ballpark for the upcoming NFL season.

The Raiders have been searching for a new place to play since the city of Oakland filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Mark Davis on Dec. 11, 2018.

London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, isn’t warm to the idea of the Raiders playing in San Francisco, citing congestion issues:

“As far as I’m concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland … We don’t need another layer to add to what we already have — and that’s an area that’s really congested filled with construction and will host a number of basketball and baseball games over the coming months,” Breed said, via KTVU.

One of the potential hiccups with the deal is that the 49ers need to waive their territorial rights before the Raiders can move to San Francisco. Oracle Park — where the Giants play — is the closest stadium to the city of Oakland that they could potentially have access to.

On Jan. 28, Darren Rovell reported the Raiders reached out to season ticket holders and told them that the team still haven’t figured out where they’re going to play — even though commissioner Roger Goodell wanted an answer by early February.

The Raiders have begun calling season ticket holders telling them that they don't know where they are going to play next season, but ticket reps will stay in touch. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2019

We’ll have updates on the situation as more information becomes available.