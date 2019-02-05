John Collins, Dennis Smith Jr. headline 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA has officially announced the participants for the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but thanks to a few reporters around the league, some have known who’d be participating all this time.

Atlanta’s high-flyer John Collins, new Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr., Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges and Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo will compete for the crown on All-Star Saturday night. Miami’s super-athlete Derrick Jones Jr. was originally tapped to compete in the event, but he was a late scratch after suffering two right knee bone bruises in late January.

The Slam Dunk Contest has been hit or miss in recent years, with the Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine showdown standing far apart from the pack. Here is a better look at each of the four contestants and some of the dunks they’ve thrown down over their careers.

John Collins

Collins is bona fide high flyer and appears to be a young player the Hawks will build around alongside Trae Young. He appears to be the fan favorite to win this contest, and after looking at some of his dunks, there’s no confusion why.

The Hornets selected Bridges 12th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he’s already become an impact player early into his career in Charlotte. But don’t forget, Bridges has bounce. Here he is practicing a dunk during pregame warmups.

I think Miles Bridges is ready for the Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/wJTNoyjn12 — Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) February 3, 2019

Here are some more dunks he’s thrown down this season.

Diallo will replace Derrick Jones Jr., which means he has some big shoes to fill. But looking at the air he gets off the ground, it’s no wonder why the NBA tapped the Thunder guard for the big contest.

JUST IN: Hamidou Diallo will be replacing Derrick Jones Jr. in the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/7S3fGaxoSf — Kentucky in the NBA (@KentuckyNbaCats) February 1, 2019

Smith competed in the dunk contest in 2018 but was eliminated in the first round after his score of 89 wasn’t enough. Had he flushed down his first attempt at a 360 windmill, this may be a different story.

Smith is still a fiery competitor and one hell of an athlete. It will be fun to watch him go at the crown once again.