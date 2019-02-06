Where you can order ‘MLB The Show 19’ online

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us. No, we’re not talking about March Madness and your busted bracket. With today’s release, “MLB The Show 19” is here for fans and video game lovers to devour as the new baseball season kicks off this week.

For the fans that love the rush of running into the store on opening day to pick up their copy, we totally get it. But for those of you that plan to buy the game, but don’t want to worry about the hassle of beating the crowd on opening day, consider ordering this year’s game online to avoid the fuss.

If you have your eyes set on “MLB The Show 19” and are looking to order the game online, here’s all the info you need on where to find the game.

First off, how many editions are available this year?

Three! There’s the standard edition, MVP Edition, and Gone Yard Edition.

What’s new in this year’s game?

“The Show” features two new game modes this year.

“Moments,” as our friends at Polygon detail, will allow users to go back in time and attempt to re-create famous scenes from a player’s past. For example, users can try to replicate the Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. back-to-back home runs they hit with the Seattle Mariners in 1990. In order to test out “Moments,” user will need an online connection.

The other new game mode is called “March to October,” where users can choose any team, but can only play in key moments throughout the season. Not only are users playing specifically in the biggest games, but how they perform in those moments directly affects the team’s simulation results throughout the season.

How much does “MLB The Show 19” cost?

The standard edition is $59.99, the MVP Edition is $69.99, and the Gone Yard Edition is $99.99

What platforms will “MLB The Show 19” be available on?

Like previous years, “MLB The Show 19” will only be available for PS4 users. If you don’t want a physical copy, you can also pre-order the game via digital download.

Where can I buy “MLB The Show 19”?

There are several retailers selling “The Show” online:

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

GameStop

Newegg