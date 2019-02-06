Where you can pre-order ‘MLB The Show 19’

We may still be in the dark about where Bryce Harper will take his talents next, but here’s something we definitely know that should get baseball fans excited for the new season: The 26-year-old All-Star outfielder is gracing the cover of “MLB The Show 19.”

Earlier this week, we got one step closer to this year’s game reaching our fingertips with the release of the first full gameplay trailer, which gave us a glimpse of Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Tony Gwynn, and Christy Mathewson in what will likely be the new “Moments” mode.

Check it out:

And while this year’s edition doesn’t drop until March 26th, it’s never too early to start thinking about your pre-order, especially if you already know you’re getting this year’s edition and don’t want to deal with the hassle of waiting in line the day it comes out.

If you have your eyes set on “MLB The Show 19” and are looking to pre-order the game before its release date, here’s all the info you need on where to find the game online right now.

First off, how many editions are available this year?

Three! There’s the standard edition, MVP Edition, and Gone Yard Edition.

If you pre-order the MVP or Gone Yard Editions now at GameStop, you’ll receive a bonus pack that includes a gear up choice pack, standard packs, and a gold player choice pack. The pre-order Gone Yard Edition also comes with an exclusive New Era Gone Edition 9FIFTY Hat.

How much does “MLB The Show 19” cost?

The standard edition is $59.99, the MVP Edition is $69.99, and the Gone Yard Edition is $99.99

What platforms will “MLB The Show 19” be available on?

Like previous years, “MLB The Show 19” will only be available for PS4 users. If you don’t want a physical copy, you can also pre-order the game via digital download.

Where can I buy “MLB The Show 19”?

There are several retailers taking pre-orders right now:

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

GameStop

Newegg