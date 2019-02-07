The 2019 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if you’ve been following the madness these past few weeks, you know things are about to get hectic. Heck, they already did the night before.

Here are all the trade rumors you’ve missed before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, from Anthony Davis all the way on down.

MARKELLE FULTZ IS FREED

Fultz is going to the Orlando Magic for Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

Anthony Davis to the Lakers? Nope

Anthony Davis has asked to be traded, but the Pelicans won’t give him away for just anything. They want the mother-load. After a lot of posturing on both sides, it looks like a deal isn’t gonna happen.

The latest

Davis plans to play in “every game” if he stays in New Orleans. [ESPN]

Talks are “dormant” 3 hours before the deadline [ESPN]

The Pelicans still have not “engaged” the Lakers on any Davis trade, and the Lakers are losing hope. [Silver Screen and Roll]

The Lakers have “pulled out” of trade discussions, which seems like a negotiating tactic. [SB Nation]

Davis sought to make his injury return on Monday vs. Indiana, but was denied by Pelicans management. [Yahoo!]

Pelicans want to “bleed the Lakers dry,” including four first-round picks and second-round picks. [SB Nation]

Pelicans decline Lakers’ offer of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, plus two first-round picks [L.A. Times]

Anthony Davis will re-sign with only four teams: Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Knicks [The Athletic]

Anthony Davis Sr. says he would never want his son to play for Boston, cites Isaiah Thomas trade as reason why [ESPN]

Anthony Davis will not accept five years, $239 million supermax offer from Pelicans has requested a trade. [SB Nation]

The Grizzlies finally rebuild. Well, kinda

The Grit ‘N Grind Grizzlies are done ... sorta. Memphis met with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, and trading both seemed likely. But they left it until the very last minute with Gasol, sending him to the Raptors after nearly trading him to Charlotte, and then decided to keep Conley in the end. Huh.

The latest

Grizzlies decide to keep Mike Conley despite talking to multiple teams. [ESPN]

Gasol goes to Toronto! Wow! Memphis gets Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles, Delon Wright, and a 2024 second-round pick. [ESPN]

Conley denies rumors that he only wants to play for an East team. [The Athletic]

Hornets, Grizzlies still talking Marc Gasol trade, but “gaps need to be bridged.” [ESPN]

Indiana, Utah still interested in Conley. Toronto and Indy say Memphis’ asking price is too high [The Athletic]

Grizzlies decline Raptors’ offer: Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for Conley and Gasol [Sports Illustrated]

Pistons offer Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick for Conley [Salt Lake Tribune]

Jazz offer Ricky Rubio and a first-round pick for Conley [Salt Lake Tribune]

Marc Gasol trade to Hornets was imminent enough to pull Gasol out of a game, but didn’t get completed. [Grizzly Bear Blues]

Grizzlies crowd gives Gasol a standing ovation, Conley reflects on “knowing what’s possible” and the era ending. [The Athletic]

Marc Gasol is hoping for a trade; Grizzlies aren’t interested in Andre Drummond [ESPN]

Grizzlies will listen to offers on Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. [ESPN]

Gasol, Conley meet with Grizzlies owner Robert Pera. [The Athletic]

Other rumors you need to know

Kevin Durant lashes out at media for speculating about a future with the Knicks. [SB Nation]

LaVar Ball wants Lonzo to be traded to the Suns, not New Orleans. [Silver Screen and Roll]

The Pelicans have made Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, and E’Twaun Moore available for trade [ESPN]

The Knicks are listening to trade offers for Wesley Matthews, but may buy his contract out [The N.Y. Times]

Otto Porter Jr. has drawn interest from Portland, Utah, Dallas, and some others. [ESPN]

Wizards have no plans to trade off any veterans, despite John Wall’s injury getting worse. [Bullets Forever]

The Hawks have made Taurean Prince available for trade, but are asking for a young player and a draft pick [ESPN]

The Trail Blazers have made their first-round pick available for trade [ESPN]

Every trade that actually happened

Feb. 7: The Lakers traded Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac to the Clippers for Mike Muscala

Feb. 7: The Kings traded Skal Labissiere to Portland for Caleb Swanigan

Feb. 7: Blockbuster alert! Marc Gasol goes to the Raptors for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, and a future second-rounder.

Feb. 7: The Grizzlies also traded Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green to the Clippers for Avery Bradley.

Feb. 7: And Shelvin Mack to Atlanta.

Feb. 7: Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV were traded for the third time in a week, this time to Indiana in a salary dump. They were promptly waived.

Feb. 7: Nikola Mirotic traded to Bucks in three-team deal that rerouted Stanley Johnson to New Orleans. Pelicans also get Jason Smith and four second-round picks.

Feb. 7: The Rockets traded James Ennis to the 76ers for a 2021 second-round pick swap

Feb. 6: The Clippers and 76ers combined on a stunning move. LA traded Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic to the 76ers in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, Philly’s 2020 protected first-round pick, Miami’s 2021 unprotected first-round pick, and two future second-rounders.

Feb. 6: The Wizards traded Otto Porter to the Bulls for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, and a future second-round pick.

Feb. 6: They then sent Markieff Morris to the Pelicans for Wesley Johnson, thereby getting under the luxury tax.

Feb. 6: The Kings picked up Harrison Barnes from the Mavericks for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

Feb. 6: That came just after they traded Iman Shumpert to the Rockets in a three-team deal involving Cleveland. The Kings received Alec Burks and a second-round pick; Cleveland got Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss, and Houston’s 2019 first-rounder; Houston also picked up Wade Baldwin and Nik Stauskas.

Feb. 6: The Heat traded Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Suns for Ryan Anderson. Phoenix will buy Ellington out.

Feb. 6: The Raptors gave the 76ers a 2022 second-round pick and the rights to Emir Prelzdic as incentive to take on Malachi Richardson’s contract.

Feb. 6: The Pistons traded Stanley Johnson to the Bucks for Thon Maker.

Feb. 5: The Pistons also traded Reggie Bullock to the Lakers for Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.

Feb. 3: The Cavaliers traded Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, and a pair of second-round picks.

Feb. 1: The Thunder traded Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash to the Bulls for a future second-round pick.

Jan. 31: Blockbuster alert! The Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Trey Burke to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023.

Jan. 21: The Rockets traded Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Bulls. That’s it. Chicago later waived Anthony.

Jan. 7: The Rockets salary-dumped Michael Carter-William to the Bulls while tossing in cash.

Jan. 3: The Bulls traded Justin Holiday to the Grizzlies for Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks, and two second-round picks.

Dec. 15: The Wizards traded Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers to Phoenix for Trevor Ariza. The Wizards had originally agreed to a three-team trade that landed them Ariza, but that deal was killed because Memphis confused MarShon and Dillon Brooks.

Dec. 7: The Cavaliers traded George Hill to the Bucks in a three-team trade with the Wizards. Milwaukee also got Jason Smith from Washington while giving up Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, and unprotected 2021 first- and second-round picks. Washington also received Sam Dekker from Cleveland in exchange for a second-round pick swap.

Nov. 28: The Cavaliers traded Kyle Korver to the Jazz for Alec Burks and two future second-round picks.

Nov. 10: Early blockbuster! The Timberwolves traded Jimmy Butler to the 76ers for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick.