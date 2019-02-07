Russell Westbrook’s latest Why Not Zer0.2 shoe will debut during All-Star Weekend

Russell Westbrook made a splash back in January with the release of his second Jordan Brand signature shoe, the Why Not Zer0.2.

Since then, Russ and Jordan Brand have released a few more colorways to kick off the new shoe’s lineup, but their latest sneaker might be the boldest yet.

Check out the “Own The Game” colorway, which is part of Nike’s All-Star Weekend lineup

And Russ’ latest shoe will drop online at Nike.com on Feb. 17 for $125. What do you think?

The latest Why Not Zer0.2 comes at us with some pretty eccentric colors, including hints of turquoises and neon volts that come together with the Jordan Brand elephant print that wraps around the toe.

The right tongue dons the Jumpman logo, while the left tongue features Westbrook’s signature logo. On the heel, there’s a special All-Star Game tag with eight stars representing the number of times he’s been selected.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair, the “Own The Game” colorway will drop online on February 17 at Nike.com for $125.

With All-Star Weekend quickly approaching, we’ll keep you updated as more colorways drop over the coming days.