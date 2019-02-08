How can I bet on the Alliance of American Football?

Welcome, degenerates! Super Bowl 53 is a wrap, and while the NFL does not return to action for six months, a new football league will afford you the opportunity to scratch that football gambling itch.

AAF basics

The Alliance of American Football was co-created by television producer Charlie Ebersol and former NFL general manager Bill Polian. It was set up to be a spring league, running from February through April, and not competing with the NFL. Given the extensive number of former NFL players operating the league, the league likely hopes to eventually turn into a more formal developmental option for the NFL.

The league has eight teams, with the first week of games scheduled for Saturday, February 9th and Sunday, February 10th. The opening matchup between Atlanta and Orlando, at 8 p.m. ET on February 9th, will air on CBS.

Each week a game will be aired on CBS Sports Network. Additionally TNT will broadcast one regular season and one playoff game per season, NFL Network is going to air two games per week and will broadcast a total of 19 games, and Bleacher Report Live will stream one game per week. There is talk of an official AAF app to stream games, but nothing is available as of the day before the league kicks off.

Betting primer

The AAF is already planning on leaving heavily into gambling. Players will have a wearable that tracks position, velocity, and various biometrics that can be used to improve fan engagement. Ebersol said in September that the league will provide fantasy and social gaming options, but will also be able to bet on in-game odds in states where sports betting is legal.

That is a developing process, but in the meantime, sportsbooks are offering odds on who will win the inaugural championship, win totals for each team, and Week 1 point spreads. The Westgate SuperBook is offering odds on the championship, while BetDSI is offering win totals and Week 1 point spreads. The Arizona Hotshots are the favorites to win the inaugural AAF Championship at multiple sportsbooks, with Orlando right behind them in futures odds. The Week 1 matchups are as follows with point spreads and point totals:

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos (-5.5, 44.5)

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders (-5, 43.5)

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron (-1, 40.5)

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots (-4.5, 42.5)

How are odds created for a brand new league?

Given that this is a new league, plenty of people are wondering how the odds were created in the first place. It’s not a simple process, given the lack of public perception or significant precedent for the various teams, but there is a baseline to analyze each team. The only stats at this point come from the one preseason scrimmage each game played. The folks at No Extra Points have box scores and play-by-play from those four games.

BetDSI head linesman Brent Corobotuic discussed what went into setting these odds. He said oddsmakers will create base ratings for each team after analyzing the coaching staffs, projected starters, reserves, depth charts, the preseason games, and more. The league offers some adjusted rules, so oddsmakers have to adjust accordingly since a given player might be better suited for the rules. Oddsmakers are looking for any edge they can find to create a reasonable set of odds for futures bets and weekly point spread and point total bets.

BetDSI installed Arizona as the favorite and Orlando right behind them. Corobotuic explained why Arizona and Orlando were the favorites.

Arizona could have been a monster if Hugh Freeze didn’t leave for Liberty. But Rick Neuheisel carries some clout, and they have a good bit of talent. Two quarterbacks that should do well in this league in Trevor Knight and John Wolford, and a front office that knows how to build a team. Phil Savage is the GM and he strung together some quality players. I like the DC hire a lot too even though he has been out of coaching for a while. Nick Aliotti was always underappreciated at Oregon. Orlando should win the East. The Apollos have Spurrier, a bunch of his old buddies, and a QB I always thought was undervalued in Garrett Gilbert. They have good talent at the skill positions and some solid defenders too. They have continuity because of Spurrier, and they haven’t had people jump ship like other teams.

Where can I bet on the AAF?

Below are the eight teams in order of championship odds via BetDSI. We’ve included their win total, current head coach and offensive and defensive coordinators, and notable former college and NFL players. We’ve linked each team to their roster page so you can assess the rosters before making your decisions on win total bets.

Championship odds: +250

Win total: 6.5

Head coach: Rick Neuheisel

Offensive Coordinator: Was set to be Hugh Freeze, now it’s open

Defensive Coordinator: Nick Aliotti

Notable college names: Arizona LB Scooby Wright, Oklahoma/Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight

Notable ex-NFL players: Eagles WR Josh Huff, Broncos S Rahim Moore

Championship odds: +300

Win total: 6.0

Head coach/OC: Steve Spurrier

Defensive Coordinator: Bob Sanders

Notable college names: Heisman-winning Florida QB Steve Spurrier, Florida S Will Hill

Notable ex-NFL players: Ravens S Will Hill III, Vikings WR Charles Johnson

Championship odds: +400

Win total: 5.5

Head coach: Mike Riley

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Troxel

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Grobe

Notable college names: Iowa State QB/LB Joel Lanning, Toledo QB Logan Woodside

Notable ex-NFL players: Falcons DL Joey Mbu, Bengals S Derron Smith

Championship odds: +500

Win total: 4.5

Head coach: Dennis Erickson

Offensive Coordinator: Tim Lappano

Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Henderson

Notable college names: Utah RB Matt Asiata, Nebraska ATH De’Mornay Pierson-El

Notable ex-NFL players: Chargers RB Branden Oliver, 49ers DL Mike Purcell

Championship odds: +600

Win total: 5.0

Head coach: Mike Singletary

Offensive Coordinator: No OC!

Defensive Coordinator: Dennis Thurman

Notable college names: LSU QB Zach Mettenberger, LSU P Brad Wing

Notable ex-NFL players: Texans CB/Hard Knocks Star Charles James II, Jets Franchise QB Christian Hackenberg

Championship odds: +600

Win total: 4.5

Head coach: Mike Martz

Offensive Coordinator: Mike DeBord

Defensive Coordinator: Larry Marmie

Notable college names: Arizona State QB Mike Bercovici, Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh

Notable ex-NFL players: Giants DE Damontre Moore, Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar

Championship odds: +800

Win total: 4.0

Head coach: Kevin Coyle

Offensive Coordinator: Michael Vick

Defensive Coordinator: Louie Cioffi

Notable college names: Georgia QB Aaron Murray, Michigan ?? Denard Robinson

Notable ex-NFL players: Chargers K/Saboteur Younghoe Koo, Steelers DB Doran Grant

Championship odds: +1200

Win total: 3.5

Head coach: Tim Lewis

Offensive Coordinator: Steve Logan

Defensive Coordinator: Rick Minter

Notable college names: Alabama RB Trent Richardson, Auburn DB Chris “Kick Six” Davis

Notable ex-NFL players: Lions DE Devin Taylor, Chargers K Nick Novak