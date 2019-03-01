 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nike gears up for March Madness with an extra 20 percent off sale

The madness has already begun for online shoppers. Here’s everything you need to know about a new sale from the swoosh.

By Isaac Chipps Updated
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

It’s March, which means we’ve officially hit the best month of the year on our sports calendar.

The month of March treats us to endless buzzer beaters, diaper dandies, upsets, Cinderella stories, Sister Jean, bracket busters, and hey, even an awesome sale from Nike to kick off the month. Yep, you heard that right!

Start your weekend by checking out the extra 20 percent off sale currently running at Nike.com

Use promo code SAVE20 at checkout and you’re good to go!

The deal runs through March 6, so you’ll have almost a full week to consider the options. This discount is only applicable to Nike’s “sale items,” but there’s a huge list of shoes, merch, and apparel available as part of the new discount.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far that stands out.

Details: Free two-day shipping for Nike+ members. Prices below include promo code addition, but not the shipping fee.

Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our new Buy Stuff section.

