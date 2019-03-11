NCAA Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga, Virginia, and UNC hold steady in latest AP Poll

No change to the top three teams this week as Gonzaga, Virginia, and North Carolina stayed Nos. 1-3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Only the Zags (41) and Cavaliers (23) picked up first-place votes this week. The Kentucky Wildcats checked in at No. 4, up two spots from last week.

Duke’s tumble continued with the Blue Devils dropping to No. 5 after a one-point home victory over Wake Forest and another loss to UNC. Zion Williamson’s return for the ACC tournament is still on the table, and his contributions will have a huge impact on how Duke is seeded in the Big Dance.

No. 6 Michigan State, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 LSU, and No. 10 Michigan round out the top 10 teams.

Marquette had the biggest drop this week, falling seven spots to No. 23. UCF was the only team to fall out of the rankings this week, making way for Auburn to return to the top 25 at No. 22.

The ACC and Big Ten hold steady with five teams apiece, followed by the SEC with four and the Big 12 with three.

Check out the full rankings below: