 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga, Virginia, and UNC hold steady in latest AP Poll

The top three keep their claim on top of the latest rankings.

By Caroline Darney
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

No change to the top three teams this week as Gonzaga, Virginia, and North Carolina stayed Nos. 1-3 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Only the Zags (41) and Cavaliers (23) picked up first-place votes this week. The Kentucky Wildcats checked in at No. 4, up two spots from last week.

Duke’s tumble continued with the Blue Devils dropping to No. 5 after a one-point home victory over Wake Forest and another loss to UNC. Zion Williamson’s return for the ACC tournament is still on the table, and his contributions will have a huge impact on how Duke is seeded in the Big Dance.

No. 6 Michigan State, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 LSU, and No. 10 Michigan round out the top 10 teams.

Marquette had the biggest drop this week, falling seven spots to No. 23. UCF was the only team to fall out of the rankings this week, making way for Auburn to return to the top 25 at No. 22.

The ACC and Big Ten hold steady with five teams apiece, followed by the SEC with four and the Big 12 with three.

Check out the full rankings below:

AP Poll - Week 19

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Gonzaga West Coast 29-2 1
2 Virginia ACC 28-2 2
3 North Carolina ACC 26-5 3
4 Kentucky SEC 26-5 6
5 Duke ACC 26-5 4
6 Michigan State Big Ten 25-6 9
7 Texas Tech Big 12 26-5 8
8 Tennessee SEC 27-4 5
9 LSU SEC 26-5 10
10 Michigan Big Ten 26-5 7
11 Houston AAC 29-2 12
12 Florida State ACC 25-6 14
13 Purdue Big Ten 23-8 11
14 Nevada Mountain West 28-3 17
15 Kansas State Big 12 24-7 18
16 Virginia Tech ACC 23-7 15
17 Kansas Big 12 23-8 13
18 Buffalo Mid-American 28-3 19
19 Wisconsin Big Ten 22-9 21
20 Wofford Southern 28-4 22
21 Maryland Big Ten 22-9 24
22 Auburn SEC 22-9 NR
23 Marquette Big East 23-8 16
24 Cincinnati AAC 25-6 20
25 Villanova Big East 22-9 23
Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.

Next Up In College Basketball

This Article has a component height of 8. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...