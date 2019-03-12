The new USWNT kits for the World Cup are so damn good

We’re a little less than three months away from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, so it’s about time we got a glimpse at the kits the USWNT will be sporting in France this summer.

Luckily, Nike finally dropped the news to us on Monday, giving us our first look at what the USWNT will rock this summer as they look to defend their 2015 World Cup title.

All we have to say is... these are hella fresh. Please, take our money.

Check them out.

With the 20-year anniversary upcoming, the all-white home kit sports a red and blue stripped sleeve that’s a nod to the jersey Brandi Chastain, Mia Hamm, and the rest of the 1999 team wore on their way to their World Cup title against China in the Rose Bowl.

The back of the home kit features tonal gray print with the names of the 50 states. A subtle but sleek addition.

Three stars are draped on the chest leg, and neck of each kit, symbolizing the World Cups titles the U.S. has taken home in 1991, 1999, and 2015.

The away kit doesn’t have the 50 states draped on its back, but we still strongly approve of the all-red design.

As part of the announcement, Nike also showed off the 13 other soccer federations that will sport the Swoosh’s kit designs at the World Cup this summer. We may be biased, but you can’t top the USWNT’s kit for the summer.

According to the company’s press release, the 14 soccer federations will debut their new kits this month, and the assortment will go live for fans to purchase on Nike’s website in May.