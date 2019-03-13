Odds are set for Kyler Murray’s 40 time at his Pro Day

The 2019 NFL Draft is six weeks away, and Wednesday brings arguably the most important remaining public date on the schedule. The University of Oklahoma is hosting their annual Pro Day at 10 a.m. ET that day, and all eyes will be on quarterback Kyler Murray.

Since committing to football, Murray’s draft stock has risen in the eyes of the media. He has been discussed as potentially the first quarterback off the board, and when he measured in just over 5’10 and 207 pounds, the media went wild. He has shot up mock drafts, moving closer to consensus No. 1.

Last month, Murray took part in the measurements at the NFL Combine, but chose to skip throwing and the various on-field drills and workouts. He took part in medical examinations and team and media interviews, but saved his drills for Wednesday’s Pro Day.

Murray’s throwing drills are the most important part of the day, but his 40-yard dash will draw just as much attention. His elusivity is a big part his game, rushing for 1,001 yards this past year. A 40-time has little to no bearing on that, but it will still be highly publicized.

And naturally, you can wager on it. Bovada has installed the time at 4.4 seconds. It was initially set with matching odds for both over and under, but the over is now favored at -150 (bet $150 to win $100). The under is sitting at +110 (bet $100 to win $110).

Murray reportedly ran a 4.38 hand-timed 40 in the spring of 2017. He’s put on some weight since then, so it is not really surprising the over is favored. Michael Vick has the record for QB 40 time, at 4.25. Dating back to 2006, Texas A&M product Reggie McNeal has the only sub-4.40 40 time (4.35) for a quarterback. Right behind him is Robert Griffin III (4.41).

I’d love to bet the under, but the weight Murray put on leading up to the Combine is keeping me from doing it.