Nike drops the Odell Beckham Jr. Browns jerseys, and Cleveland fans should be pumped

The OBJ experience is coming to Cleveland, and oh boy, this is about to be a lot of fun.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns traded Jabrill Peppers and their 2019 first and third round draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for Odell Beckham Jr.

Already sitting pretty with Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, and David Njoku, the addition of OBJ makes the Browns’ offense instantly become one of the most dynamic and exciting heading into this season.

And even though it’s been less than 24 hours since the trade went down, we come to you with more exciting news for all the Browns and OBJ fans on the internet.

The first Odell Beckham Jr. Browns jerseys are live online

We may still be four months away from training camp, but it’s never too early to start adding to your jersey collection for next season.

Here’s a look at what’s available online right now.

Jerseys

Beckham Jr.’s number has not been confirmed by the Browns yet, so for the time being, the placeholder will be No. 0 online. However, once OBJ’s number is announced, the jersey will ship with the correct number he will wear in Cleveland. We’ll update once his number is confirmed.

Details: For the die-hard Beckham Jr. fans out there, Fanatics also offers a Jersey Assurance Program, which means that any jersey purchased within the last 90 days can be exchanged for free if the player switches teams during that time span. Since this is a special event item, shipping will take two to four weeks once OBJ’s number is announced.

T-shirts

With NFL free agency in full swing, we’ll continue to update as more merch and apparel drops in the coming days.