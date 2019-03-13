Browns listed as AFC North favorite following Odell Beckham Jr. trade

The Cleveland Browns are certainly making some noise this offseason. Following a 2018 season in which Baker Mayfield emerged as a potential franchise quarterback, the Browns made a huge splash on Tuesday when they traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After decades of ineptitude, the Browns are going to be fun for the first time since they were winning NFL Championships back in the ‘40s and ‘50s.

It’s no surprise then that the betting public is all over them. Browns backers are forcing adjustments across the board, and it started almost immediately with the Westgate Superbook bumping their Super Bowl odds from 30-1 to 14-1. FanDuel Sportsbook has also dropped them to 14-1, having initially installed them at 40-1 following the Super Bowl.

Now we’re seeing divisional odds making moves. Sportsbooks usually will wait until the schedule is released to release divisional odds, but the offshore folks at BetOnline have released AFC North odds. They have installed the Browns as +125 favorites (bet $100 to win $125). They’re followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (+250) and Baltimore Ravens (+275) right next to each other, and the Cincinnati Bengals (+800) bringing up the rear.

The Ravens odds do reflect the recent signing of Earl Thomas to replace Eric Weddle, while the Steelers reflect the losses of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

There is plenty of time remaining in free agency, and the draft will provide all four teams a chance to build up their depth, but for now, everybody loves the Browns!