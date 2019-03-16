The Orlando Apollos continue to be the standout team in the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football, as they currently sit at 5-0, the only undefeated team heading into Week 6 of play. The only teams they have yet to play are the Arizona Hotshots — their Week 6 opponents — and the San Diego Fleet, who they will play in the penultimate week of the season.

As far as catching the action is concerned, the schedule looks very similar to previous weeks. On Saturday, the first game will not be broadcast on television, but will be available streaming on B/R Live, while the second game will be broadcast by NFL Network. Then on Sunday, the games will be held by CBS Sports Network and the NFL Network (live streaming via FuboTV, NFL, CBS Sports).

Garrett Gilbert is the quarterback for the Apollos, and he leads the league in passing with 1,357 yards, more than 300 yards higher than John Wolford of the Hotshots, who is second in the league. His top target, Charles Johnson, leads the league with 493 yards receiving, while on defense the Apollos have two players with three interceptions each — Terence Garvin and Keith Reaser.

As a reminder, the AAF season will feature a 10-week regular season and a short playoff followed by the championship game.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action this weekend, including streaming links.

How to watch AAF Week 6 action

All times Eastern

Saturday, March 16

Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: B/R Live

Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos

Location: Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends

Location: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports

Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet

Location: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL