The Orlando Apollos continue to be the standout team in the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football, as they currently sit at 5-0, the only undefeated team heading into Week 6 of play. The only teams they have yet to play are the Arizona Hotshots — their Week 6 opponents — and the San Diego Fleet, who they will play in the penultimate week of the season.
As far as catching the action is concerned, the schedule looks very similar to previous weeks. On Saturday, the first game will not be broadcast on television, but will be available streaming on B/R Live, while the second game will be broadcast by NFL Network. Then on Sunday, the games will be held by CBS Sports Network and the NFL Network (live streaming via FuboTV, NFL, CBS Sports).
Garrett Gilbert is the quarterback for the Apollos, and he leads the league in passing with 1,357 yards, more than 300 yards higher than John Wolford of the Hotshots, who is second in the league. His top target, Charles Johnson, leads the league with 493 yards receiving, while on defense the Apollos have two players with three interceptions each — Terence Garvin and Keith Reaser.
As a reminder, the AAF season will feature a 10-week regular season and a short playoff followed by the championship game.
Below is all you need to know to follow the action this weekend, including streaming links.
How to watch AAF Week 6 action
All times Eastern
Saturday, March 16
Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: N/A
Online Streaming: B/R Live
Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos
Location: Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL
Sunday, March 17
San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends
Location: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports
Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet
Location: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL