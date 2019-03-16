 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 2019 live stream: Australian Grand Prix start time, TV schedule, and. how to watch online

Despite losing out to Ferrari in preseason testing, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race of the 2019 F1 season.

By James Brady
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 2019 Formula One season begins in earnest at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit for the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. After extensive preseason testing and a new front-runner in Ferrari, it’s time to see whether or not Mercedes can keep up after dominating the championship over the past several years. The action will be broadcast by ESPN beginning at 1 a.m. ET (live streaming via WatchESPN, ESPN App, F1 TV Pro).

Throughout preseason testing, Ferrari held a consistent edge over Mercedes, though this was sometimes the case last year as well, and Lewis Hamilton still managed to secure his fifth world championship ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Despite this edge, Hamilton managed to beat out Vettel for pole position for Sunday’s starting race, and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, qualified second-fastest.

Vettel will start third on the grid. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, will start fifth, with the Red Bull of Max Verstappen splitting the Ferrari cars.

Vettel was surprised that the Ferrari lost out so badly to the Mercedes in the corners.

“I’m certainly surprised,” Vettel said. “I think everybody is, probably even themselves. I think yesterday we didn’t have a good day. Today felt better. But in terms of gap and pace it was very similar. So for sure there’s some homework for us to do to understand.

I still think we have a great car and we should be better than this.”

Below is all you need to watch the action on Sunday, including the full starting grid following Saturday’s qualifying session.

How to watch the 2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 17

Location: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN, ESPN App, F1 TV Pro

2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix Starting Grid

Driver Team Best Time
Driver Team Best Time
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.486
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:20.598
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:21.190
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.320
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.442
Romain Grosjean Haas 1:21.826
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:22.099
Lando Norris McLaren 1:22.304
Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1:22.314
Sergio Pérez Racing Point 1:22.781
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:22.562
Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:22.570
Alexander Albon Toro Rosso 1:22.636
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:22.714
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:22.775
Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:23.017
Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:23.020
Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1:23.084
George Russell Williams 1:24.360
Robert Kubica Williams 1:26.067

