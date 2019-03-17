This woman on the kiss cam went for it with the fury of a thousand suns

It takes a pretty special kiss cam moment to give me pause, but I love absolutely everything about this moment from the Devils game on Friday night.

The kiss cam... This lady has been waiting to be on it her entire life! pic.twitter.com/tJnpLKQdzt — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) March 15, 2019

I’m inclined to believe this was a real moment — even considering the proliferation of phony kiss cam actors. There isn’t really a played out story here, just a woman, super amped to be on the kiss cam, and going after her man with fury.

She loved it. He was totally in for it and the crowd loved it. Easily a 10-out-of-10 moment.