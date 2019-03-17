Point spread, results for every 2019 NCAA tournament game

The 2019 NCAA tournament selection show is officially behind us, and it is time to start diving into the 68 teams taking part in the big dance. You’ve got a few days to get your brackets together, for Thursday, but it’s also time to get your wagers sorted out for the next month of basketball.
You can view full futures odds for all 68 teams, but it is also time to start figuring out your first round options. The tournament gets started with the First Four matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s followed by the full slate of 16 games Thursday and 16 more on Friday.
Here are the full game lines for the First Four and the first round.
First four lines
16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16) Prairie View A&M
Spread: PK
Result: Fairleigh Dickinson won 82-76 — FD covers
11) Belmont vs. 11) Temple
Spread: Belmont -3.5
Result: Belmont won 81-70 — Belmont covers
11) Arizona State vs. 11) St. John’s
Spread: Arizona State -1
16) NC Central vs. 16) North Dakota State
Spread: North Dakota State -5.5
Round 1 matchup odds
East
1) Duke vs. 16) NC Central/North Dakota State
Spread: TBD
2) Michigan State vs. 15) Bradley
Spread: Michigan State -19.5
3) LSU vs. 14) Yale
Spread: LSU -8
4) Virginia Tech vs. 13) Saint Louis
Spread: Virginia Tech -10
5) Mississippi State vs. 12) Liberty
Spread: Mississippi State -7.5
6) Maryland vs. 11) Belmont
Spread: Maryland -3.5
7) Louisville vs. 10) Minnesota
Spread: Louisville -4.5
8) VCU vs. 9) UCF
Spread: VCU -1.5
South
1) Virginia vs. 16) Gardner-Webb
Spread: Virginia -24
2) Tennessee vs. 15) Colgate
Spread: Tennessee -17.5
3) Purdue vs. 14) Old Dominion
Spread: Purdue -12
4) Kansas State vs. 13) UC Irvine
Spread: Kansas State -5.5
5) Wisconsin vs. 12) Oregon
Spread: Wisconsin -1.5
6) Villanova vs. 11) St. Mary’s
Spread: Villanova -5
7) Cincinnati vs. 10) Iowa
Spread: Cincinnati -4
8) Ole Miss vs. 9) Oklahoma
Spread: Ole Miss -2
Midwest
1) North Carolina vs. 16) Iona
Spread: North Carolina -25
2) Kentucky vs. 15) Abilene Christian
Spread: Kentucky -22
3) Houston vs. 14) Georgia State
Spread: Houston -12
4) Kansas vs. 13) Northeastern
Spread: Kansas -8.5
5) Auburn vs. 12) New Mexico State
Spread: Auburn -7.5
6) Iowa State vs. 11) Ohio State
Spread: Iowa State -6
7) Wofford vs. 10) Seton Hall
Spread: Wofford -3
8) Utah State vs. 9) Washington
Spread: Utah State -3.5
West
1) Gonzaga vs. 16) Fairleigh Dickinson
Spread: Gonzaga -26.5
2) Michigan vs. 15) Montana
Spread: Michigan -16
3) Texas Tech vs. 14) Northern Kentucky
Spread: Texas Tech -15
4) Florida State vs. 13) Vermont
Spread: Florida State -11
5) Marquette vs. 12) Murray State
Spread: Marquette -4
6) Buffalo vs. 11) Arizona State/St. John’s
Spread: TBD
7) Nevada vs. 10) Florida
Spread: Nevada -2.5
8) Syracuse vs. 9) Baylor
Spread: Syracuse -2
Loading comments...