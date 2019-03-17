Point spread, results for every 2019 NCAA tournament game

The 2019 NCAA tournament selection show is officially behind us, and it is time to start diving into the 68 teams taking part in the big dance. You’ve got a few days to get your brackets together, for Thursday, but it’s also time to get your wagers sorted out for the next month of basketball.

You can view full futures odds for all 68 teams, but it is also time to start figuring out your first round options. The tournament gets started with the First Four matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s followed by the full slate of 16 games Thursday and 16 more on Friday.

Here are the full game lines for the First Four and the first round.

First four lines

16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16) Prairie View A&M

Spread: PK

Result: Fairleigh Dickinson won 82-76 — FD covers

11) Belmont vs. 11) Temple

Spread: Belmont -3.5

Result: Belmont won 81-70 — Belmont covers

11) Arizona State vs. 11) St. John’s

Spread: Arizona State -1

16) NC Central vs. 16) North Dakota State

Spread: North Dakota State -5.5

Round 1 matchup odds

East

1) Duke vs. 16) NC Central/North Dakota State

Spread: TBD

2) Michigan State vs. 15) Bradley

Spread: Michigan State -19.5

3) LSU vs. 14) Yale

Spread: LSU -8

4) Virginia Tech vs. 13) Saint Louis

Spread: Virginia Tech -10

5) Mississippi State vs. 12) Liberty

Spread: Mississippi State -7.5

6) Maryland vs. 11) Belmont

Spread: Maryland -3.5

7) Louisville vs. 10) Minnesota

Spread: Louisville -4.5

8) VCU vs. 9) UCF

Spread: VCU -1.5

South

1) Virginia vs. 16) Gardner-Webb

Spread: Virginia -24

2) Tennessee vs. 15) Colgate

Spread: Tennessee -17.5

3) Purdue vs. 14) Old Dominion

Spread: Purdue -12

4) Kansas State vs. 13) UC Irvine

Spread: Kansas State -5.5

5) Wisconsin vs. 12) Oregon

Spread: Wisconsin -1.5

6) Villanova vs. 11) St. Mary’s

Spread: Villanova -5

7) Cincinnati vs. 10) Iowa

Spread: Cincinnati -4

8) Ole Miss vs. 9) Oklahoma

Spread: Ole Miss -2

Midwest

1) North Carolina vs. 16) Iona

Spread: North Carolina -25

2) Kentucky vs. 15) Abilene Christian

Spread: Kentucky -22

3) Houston vs. 14) Georgia State

Spread: Houston -12

4) Kansas vs. 13) Northeastern

Spread: Kansas -8.5

5) Auburn vs. 12) New Mexico State

Spread: Auburn -7.5

6) Iowa State vs. 11) Ohio State

Spread: Iowa State -6

7) Wofford vs. 10) Seton Hall

Spread: Wofford -3

8) Utah State vs. 9) Washington

Spread: Utah State -3.5

West

1) Gonzaga vs. 16) Fairleigh Dickinson

Spread: Gonzaga -26.5

2) Michigan vs. 15) Montana

Spread: Michigan -16

3) Texas Tech vs. 14) Northern Kentucky

Spread: Texas Tech -15

4) Florida State vs. 13) Vermont

Spread: Florida State -11

5) Marquette vs. 12) Murray State

Spread: Marquette -4

6) Buffalo vs. 11) Arizona State/St. John’s

Spread: TBD

7) Nevada vs. 10) Florida

Spread: Nevada -2.5

8) Syracuse vs. 9) Baylor

Spread: Syracuse -2