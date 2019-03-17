 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Comparing 2019 NCAA title odds with full tourney seeding, NET ranking

Houston could have been an intriguing sleeper, and then they ended up in the toughest region.

By David Fucillo
The 2019 NCAA tournament field is set, and it’s time to print out your brackets! Whether you’re figuring out who you want to pencil in as national champ in your bracket competition or who is worth a futures bet, updated odds have arrived courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook.

The odds are listed in order strongest to weakest odds. From Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils to head coach LeVelle Moton and the N.C. Central Eagles, here are all 68 teams and their odds for winning the whole thing.

We’ve added in each team’s ranking among the 68 overall seeds and their season-ending NET ranking. These will not entirely influence your decisions, but it can add a little bit of context to each team’s slot.

Prior to Sunday afternoon, an intriguing sleeper worth a few bucks would have been Houston. They are ranked fourth in the NET rankings, but closed out poorly with a thumping at the hands of Cincinnati in the AAC finals. Then, they received the misfortune of getting dumped in a stacked Midwest region. They would likely have to beat two of Kentucky, North Carolina, and Kansas just to get to the Final Four.

Duke is the heavy favorite at all sports books. With Zion Williamson back in action, heavy money will land on the Blue Devils.

2019 NCAA tournament title futures

Team Odds Overall seed NET ranking
DUKE Blue Devils 2/1 1 3
GONZAGA Bulldogs 5/1 4 2
NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels 6/1 3 7
VIRGINIA Cavaliers 8/1 2 1
KENTUCKY Wildcats 12/1 7 6
MICHIGAN ST Spartans 14/1 6 8
TENNESSEE Volunteers 16/1 5 5
MICHIGAN Wolverines 20/1 8 9
TEXAS TECH Red Raiders 20/1 10 10
PURDUE Boilermakers 30/1 12 12
FLORIDA ST Seminoles 30/1 14 16
IOWA ST Cyclones 40/1 24 21
HOUSTON Cougars 40/1 9 4
VILLANOVA Wildcats 50/1 21 26
LSU Tigers 50/1 11 14
KANSAS Jayhawks 60/1 13 20
AUBURN Tigers 60/1 18 18
KANSAS ST Wildcats 80/1 15 24
MARQUETTE Golden Eagles 80/1 17 28
VIRGINIA TECH Holies 80/1 16 11
BUFFALO Bulls 100/1 23 15
WISCONSIN Badgers 100/1 19 17
SYRACUSE Orange 100/1 30 42
LOUISVILLE Cardinals 100/1 25 22
CINCINNATI Bearcats 100/1 27 25
NEVADA Wolfpack 100/1 26 23
OREGON Ducks 200/1 48 51
FLORIDA Gators 200/1 40 31
MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs 200/1 20 19
MARYLAND Terrapins 300/1 22 27
SETON HALL Pirates 300/1 38 57
IOWA Hawkeyes 300/1 37 43
CENTRAL FLORIDA Golden Knights 300/1 34 30
NEW MEXICO ST Aggies 300/1 49 40
MURRAY ST Racers 300/1 46 44
WOFFORD Terriers 300/1 28 13
OKLAHOMA Sooners 500/1 36 37
MINNESOTA Golden Gophers 500/1 39 61
WASHINGTON Huskies 500/1 33 45
OLE MISS Rebels 500/1 31 36
UTAH ST Aggies 500/1 32 29
VCU Rams 500/1 29 34
NORTHEASTERN Huskies 1000/1 54 78
MONTANA Grizzlies 1000/1 59 124
GEORGIA ST Panthers 1000/1 57 121
UC IRVINE Anteaters 1000/1 51 68
LIBERTY Flames 1000/1 50 58
YALE Bulldogs 1000/1 55 86
NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse 1000/1 58 115
ARIZONA ST Sun Devils 1000/1 45 63
OHIO ST Buckeyes 1000/1 41 55
BAYLOR Bears 1000/1 35 39
ST JOHN'S Red Storm 1000/1 47 73
TEMPLE Owls 1000/1 43 56
ST MARY'S Gaels 1000/1 44 32
SAINT LOUIS Billikens 1000/1 53 103
OLD DOMINION Monarchs 1000/1 56 100
BELMONT Bruins 1000/1 42 47
VERMONT Catamounts 2000/1 52 71
IONA Gaels 2000/1 64 202
COLGATE Raiders 2000/1 60 132
NORTH DAKOTA ST Bison 5000/1 67 222
GARDNER-WEBB Bulldogs 5000/1 63 173
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Knights 5000/1 66 203
PRAIRIE VIEW Panthers 5000/1 65 205
ABILENE CHRISTIAN Wildcats 5000/1 62 54
BRADLEY Braves 5000/1 61 176
NC CENTRAL Eagles 10000/1 68 302

