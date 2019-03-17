Comparing 2019 NCAA title odds with full tourney seeding, NET ranking

The 2019 NCAA tournament field is set, and it’s time to print out your brackets! Whether you’re figuring out who you want to pencil in as national champ in your bracket competition or who is worth a futures bet, updated odds have arrived courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook.

The odds are listed in order strongest to weakest odds. From Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils to head coach LeVelle Moton and the N.C. Central Eagles, here are all 68 teams and their odds for winning the whole thing.

We’ve added in each team’s ranking among the 68 overall seeds and their season-ending NET ranking. These will not entirely influence your decisions, but it can add a little bit of context to each team’s slot.

Prior to Sunday afternoon, an intriguing sleeper worth a few bucks would have been Houston. They are ranked fourth in the NET rankings, but closed out poorly with a thumping at the hands of Cincinnati in the AAC finals. Then, they received the misfortune of getting dumped in a stacked Midwest region. They would likely have to beat two of Kentucky, North Carolina, and Kansas just to get to the Final Four.

Duke is the heavy favorite at all sports books. With Zion Williamson back in action, heavy money will land on the Blue Devils.