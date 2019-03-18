NCAA women's bracket selection 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch unveiling online

Welcome to Selection Monday, where we’ll learn the fate of the nation’s top 64 teams. What we’re really waiting on is the reveal of who nabbed the tournament’s top four seeds, with seven teams realistically in the mix.

Baylor, the No. 1 team in the country, is safely going to hold its top spot after blowing out Iowa State by 18 points to win the Big 12 title. Connecticut is going to be a No. 1 seed as well, winning the AAC handily even without its ace shooter Katie Lou Samuelson, who is recovering from a back injury. Notre Dame feels safe too after winning emphatically over Louisville by 20 points in the ACC tournament final.

The fourth spot is more of a toss-up. The favorite is Mississippi State, who, behind center Teaira McCowan won the SEC title in a two-loss season (Oregon, Mizzou). Also in the mix is Stanford, which knocked off Oregon, another contender, to win the Pac-12 title. Louisville, despite the blowout ACC championship game loss is also in the mix.

How to watch Selection Monday:

Date: Monday, March 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN, WatchESPN