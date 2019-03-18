Printable NCAA women's bracket: Make your predictions with our PDF file

Selection Sunday has come and gone, and Selection Monday has fulfilled its purpose: the full field of 64 teams for the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament was announced and we have just what you need to get in on the March Madness.

Which, of course, means printable brackets. SB Nation has you covered with the only printable March Madness bracket you could ever need. And here it is RIGHT HERE. So get on that, and make sure everybody knows how much better yours is.

If you happen to need a bracket for the men’s tournament, we’ve got you covered on that front, too. Fill the thing in all the way past the regional semifinals and to the Final Four, which will be played on April 5 and April 7. The four regions for the tournament are Albany, Chicago, Greensboro and Portland.

The top four seeds are Louisville in the Albany region, Notre Dame in the Chicago region, Mississippi State in the Portland region and Baylor in the Greensboro region.

