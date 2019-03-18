NCAA women's bracket 2019: Full field of 64 revealed

A day after the men’s bracket for the 2019 NCAA tournament was revealed on Selection Sunday, we also got the full field of 64 for the women’s bracket.
The bracket was announced on Monday, and now we know who will be taking part, including the 32 automatic qualifiers from conference championships and the other 32 “at-large” teams as picked by the selection committee.
The tournament starts Friday, March 22, and the opening two rounds will be played at various college campuses before moving to four regional sites for the semifinals: Albany, Chicago, Greensboro, and Portland. The women’s Final Four will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday, April 5, and Sunday, April 7.
It’s also worth noting that ESPN accidentally leaked the bracket hours before the selection show was supposed to happen, so they bumped it up by two hours. The network has apologized for the error, but it stands to reason tons of school watch parties were ruined as a result.
You can find the full bracket, as released Monday, below. For the full men’s bracket, go here.
Albany Region
No. 1 Louisville
No. 2 UConn
No. 3 Maryland
No. 4 Oregon State
No. 5 Gonzaga
No. 6 UCLA
No. 7 Rutgers
No. 8 Michigan
No. 9. Kansas State
No. 10 Buffalo
No. 11 Tennessee
No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock
No. 13 Boise State
No. 14 Radford
No. 15 Towson
No. 16 Robert Morris
Chicago Region
No. 1 Notre Dame
No. 2 Stanford
No. 3 Iowa State
No. 4 Texas A&M
No. 5 Marquette
No. 6 DePaul
No. 7 BYU
No. 8 Central Michigan
No. 9. Michigan State
No. 10 Auburn
No. 11 Missouri State
No. 12 Rice
No. 13 Wright State
No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 15 UC Davis
No. 16 Bethune Cookman
Portland Region
No. 1 Mississippi State
No. 2 Oregon
No. 3 Syracuse
No. 4 Miami
No. 5 Arizona State
No. 6 South Dakota State
No. 7 Texas
No. 8 South Dakota
No. 9. Clemson
No. 10 Indiana
No. 11 Quinnipiac
No. 12 UCF
No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 14 Fordham
No. 15 Portland State
No. 16 Southern
Greensboro Region
No. 1 Baylor
No. 2 Iowa
No. 3 NC State
No. 4 South Carolina
No. 5 Florida State
No. 6 Kentucky
No. 7 Missouri
No. 8 Cal
No. 9. North Carolina
No. 10 Drake
No. 11 Princeton
No. 12 Bucknell
No. 13 Belmont
No. 14 Maine
No. 15 Mercer
No. 16 Abilene Christian
Loading comments...