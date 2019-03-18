NCAA women's bracket 2019: Full field of 64 revealed

A day after the men’s bracket for the 2019 NCAA tournament was revealed on Selection Sunday, we also got the full field of 64 for the women’s bracket.

The bracket was announced on Monday, and now we know who will be taking part, including the 32 automatic qualifiers from conference championships and the other 32 “at-large” teams as picked by the selection committee.

The tournament starts Friday, March 22, and the opening two rounds will be played at various college campuses before moving to four regional sites for the semifinals: Albany, Chicago, Greensboro, and Portland. The women’s Final Four will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday, April 5, and Sunday, April 7.

It’s also worth noting that ESPN accidentally leaked the bracket hours before the selection show was supposed to happen, so they bumped it up by two hours. The network has apologized for the error, but it stands to reason tons of school watch parties were ruined as a result.

You can find the full bracket, as released Monday, below. For the full men’s bracket, go here.

Albany Region

No. 1 Louisville

No. 2 UConn

No. 3 Maryland

No. 4 Oregon State

No. 5 Gonzaga

No. 6 UCLA

No. 7 Rutgers

No. 8 Michigan

No. 9. Kansas State

No. 10 Buffalo

No. 11 Tennessee

No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock

No. 13 Boise State

No. 14 Radford

No. 15 Towson

No. 16 Robert Morris

Chicago Region

No. 1 Notre Dame

No. 2 Stanford

No. 3 Iowa State

No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 5 Marquette

No. 6 DePaul

No. 7 BYU

No. 8 Central Michigan

No. 9. Michigan State

No. 10 Auburn

No. 11 Missouri State

No. 12 Rice

No. 13 Wright State

No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 15 UC Davis

No. 16 Bethune Cookman

Portland Region

No. 1 Mississippi State

No. 2 Oregon

No. 3 Syracuse

No. 4 Miami

No. 5 Arizona State

No. 6 South Dakota State

No. 7 Texas

No. 8 South Dakota

No. 9. Clemson

No. 10 Indiana

No. 11 Quinnipiac

No. 12 UCF

No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 14 Fordham

No. 15 Portland State

No. 16 Southern

Greensboro Region

No. 1 Baylor

No. 2 Iowa

No. 3 NC State

No. 4 South Carolina

No. 5 Florida State

No. 6 Kentucky

No. 7 Missouri

No. 8 Cal

No. 9. North Carolina

No. 10 Drake

No. 11 Princeton

No. 12 Bucknell

No. 13 Belmont

No. 14 Maine

No. 15 Mercer

No. 16 Abilene Christian