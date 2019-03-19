The 2019 NBA Draft class isn’t as deep as last year’s, when Trae Young, DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, and Jaren Jackson all starred for big-time programs and showcased very apparent talents en route to becoming top 5 picks in 2018. This year, Zion Williamson is far and away the best prospect.

Still, there are a number of potential stars hidden behind him.

If last year’s draft will be remembered for its big men, this year’s will be remembered for its wing players. It’s the perfect time for them to be entering the league, as a number of the NBA’s best talents are mid-6-foot shooters and slashers who can defend multiple positions. Think Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James.

Here are the 5 most intriguing prospects not named Zion Williamson to watch in the NCAA Tournament.

1. Ja Morant, Murray State

Few rose higher since high school than Morant, a high-flying, all-around point guard from Murray State. At 6’3, he isn’t part of the aforementioned fleet of wings, but he’s the best point guard available.

Morant is scoring 25 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from three-point range. Even more impressively, he’s pulling down six rebounds and dishing a country-best 10 assists per night. Some compare him to Russell Westbrook.

Morant has long arms, and an incredible hang time around the rim. He’s crafty at outlasting defender’s first leaps and finding angles to score off the glass. There’s a reason his Murray State team will be an upset favorite over No. 5 seed Marquette.

2. R.J. Barrett, Duke

Barrett came into college as the top prospect in the country, having upset Team USA’s under-17 squad on a 40-point scoring night the summer before, but the 6’7 guard/forward quickly lost that title to his Duke teammate, Williamson.

The Canadian and godson of Steve Nash hasn’t been as good as advertised, though he’s still among the wold’s best. He’s shooting 46 percent from the field, but just 30 percent shooting from deep, and 67 percent from the line.

Barrett is still a ridiculous athlete, and he’s averaging 23 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the most competitive conference in the country. He just has a lot to prove in the tournament to solidify himself as a top-3 pick, though it’s hard to see how he’d fall outsIde the top-5.

3. Coby White, North Carolina

White has really hit his stride in the latter stretch of the season for the Tar Heels. A 6’5 guard, White’s lightning fast, especially in transition. He’s a solid passer with point guard instincts, though he’s not considered a prototypical point guard. He averaged four assists per game as an off-guard to go with 16 points.

White really thrives without the ball when he’s able to catch and shoot, where he can get hot quickly. He’s hit seven threes in a game twice, and six in two other games. He’s shooting 36 percent on seven attempts a game from three-point range and 81 percent from the free throw line. Those are good indicators that he’ll be able to shoot at the next level, too.

4. Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Johnson might be Kentucky’s best player, it just depends on the night. One game against Tennessee, he shined with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. The next game against the same opponent, he went flat for seven points on 2-of-9 shooting while contributing little else. The up-and-down play is puzzling from the freshman, but it’s easy to see how he could become a high-level contributor in the NBA.

With a 7’0 wingspan and 6’6 height, Johnson looks the part of an NBA wing. He shoots 47 percent from the field, and a really good 39 percent from three-point range, though it’s on just three tries per night.

At this point Johnson is an elite athlete who can leap up for rebounds (he averages six per night playing next to a surplus of five-star big men) and score in bunches. He doesn’t facilitate much yet, but there’s room to grow. Johnson’s tournament run might help separate his wide projections, which range from the lottery to the late teens.

5. Bruno Fernando, Maryland

The Terrapins have been all over the place this year, looking among the Big Ten’s elite one second, then losing to a Nebraska team with six scholarship players in the Big 10 Tournament. But for the most part, Fernando’s been consistent (sans the Nebraska game) in playing his way into possibly becoming a lottery pick as a sophomore.

The 6’10 big man is averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds on the season while shooting 77 percent from the line. He has touch and finesse around the hoop, but can also slam the ball through the net. He’s a highlight, powerful dunker with no fear around the bucket.

He isn’t a stretch shooter yet, but he might have the touch to add that aspect to his game as he progresses. For now, he’s versatile and mobile enough to guard beyond the big man spot, which should impress scouts.

If you’re looking for a flashy, quick-footed big, Fernando is the guy to watch.