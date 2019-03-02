AAF 2019 schedule: Game times, TV channels, and live stream info for Week 4

Two unbeaten teams remain after three weeks of play in the Alliance of American Football: the Birmingham Iron and Orlando Apollos, both of whom are in the East Division. There were three undefeated teams going into last week, but the Arizona Hotshots fell to the Salt Lake City Stallions, who also picked up their first win.
As of now, the East Division includes two 3-0 teams and two 0-3 teams, while the West Division holds two 2-1 teams and two 1-2 teams, so these teams are really starting to take shape.
Following action for Week 4 is almost exactly the same as the previous week: the first Saturday game will be live streamed on B/R Live, while the other three games will take place on the NFL Network and CBS Sports Network, with live streaming via FuboTV, NFL, and CBS Sports.
The Apollos and Iron are both facing 1-2 teams, so they have a solid chance at getting through to the next week with an unblemished record. And as a reminder, there are ten weeks of play for the season.
Below, you can find all the information you need to watch the AAF in Week 4, including television channels and streaming links.
How to watch AAF Week 4 action
All times Eastern
Saturday, March 2
San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: N/A
Online Streaming: B/R Live
Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL
Sunday, March 3
San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron
Location: Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports
Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots
Location: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ari.
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL