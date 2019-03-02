 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

MLS 2019 Schedule: TV channels and live stream info for opening weekend

The new 2019 season kicks off with all 24 teams in action.

By Isaac Chipps
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps at Los Angeles Galaxy Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MLS is officially back, and the league’s 24th season kicks off this weekend with all 24 teams in action Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, soccer fans are gifted with 10 matches, including seven that will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+. The new season officially kicks off at 1 p.m. ET when the Philadelphia Union take on Toronto FC. The league’s newest team, FC Cincinnati, makes its MLS debut Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET against the Seattle Sounders.

Sunday’s slate is headlined by Atlanta United, which begins their MLS Cup defense by taking on Wayne Rooney and D.C. United on ESPN.

Below, you can find all the information you need to watch the MLS all weekend, including television channels and streaming links.

How to watch MLS Opening Weekend action

Saturday, March 2

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Orlando City FC vs. NYCFC

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Columbus Crew vs. NY Red Bulls

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

FC Dallas vs. New England Reveolution

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV: N/A out of market
  • Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1 & FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FuboTV ( (free 7-day trial) and FOX Sports Go

Sunday, March 3

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN & ESPN Deportes
  • Stream: WatchESPN

LAFC vs. Sporting KC

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN & ESPN Deportes
  • Stream: WatchESPN

Next Up In Soccer