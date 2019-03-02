MLS 2019 Schedule: TV channels and live stream info for opening weekend

MLS is officially back, and the league’s 24th season kicks off this weekend with all 24 teams in action Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, soccer fans are gifted with 10 matches, including seven that will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+. The new season officially kicks off at 1 p.m. ET when the Philadelphia Union take on Toronto FC. The league’s newest team, FC Cincinnati, makes its MLS debut Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET against the Seattle Sounders.

Sunday’s slate is headlined by Atlanta United, which begins their MLS Cup defense by taking on Wayne Rooney and D.C. United on ESPN.

Below, you can find all the information you need to watch the MLS all weekend, including television channels and streaming links.

How to watch MLS Opening Weekend action

Saturday, March 2

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV : N/A out of market

: N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Orlando City FC vs. NYCFC

Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET TV: Univision

Univision Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Columbus Crew vs. NY Red Bulls

Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV: N/A out of market

N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

FC Dallas vs. New England Reveolution

Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV : N/A out of market

: N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV: N/A out of market

N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV: N/A out of market

N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: N/A out of market

N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV : FS1 & Fox Deportes

: FS1 & Fox Deportes Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Fox Sports GO

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact

Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET TV : N/A out of market

: N/A out of market Streaming: ESPN+ (free 7-day trial)

Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati

Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET TV: FS1 & FOX Deportes

FS1 & FOX Deportes Streaming: FuboTV ( (free 7-day trial) and FOX Sports Go

Sunday, March 3

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV: ESPN & ESPN Deportes

ESPN & ESPN Deportes Stream: WatchESPN

LAFC vs. Sporting KC