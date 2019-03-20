14 ways you can bet on Duke, Zion Williamson in the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament

The Duke Blue Devils are heavy favorites to cut down the nets on April 8, when the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament wraps up in Minneapolis. Zion Williamson is back in action, and when a team like Duke has the clear-cut best player in the tournament, the odds will be heavily in their favor.

Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, and is awaiting the winner of Wednesday’s First Four matchup between North Carolina Central and North Dakota State. Once that matchup is finalized, the Blue Devils will likely be at least a 26-point favorite, and probably at or over 30. They are all but assured of winning the game, but whether they can cover that large a number will be put to the test.

Plenty will bet on Duke to cover in their NCAA tournament contests, but beyond just point spreads, you can bet on numerous other prop bets. Most sportsbooks offer national title odds and whether or not Williamson or RJ Barrett will take home Most Outstanding Player in the tournament.

However, if you want to dig even deeper, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering 14 prop bets specific to Duke. You can bet on how far they’ll advance, how much they’ll win by over the course of the tournament, and how Williamson and Barrett will perform.

The worst bet on this list has to be Duke losing in the first round. As Virginia fans are aware, No. 1 seeds are 135-1 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Technically it can happen, but 29-1 odds are not particularly valuable in taking that bet. You’re better off investing that wager in one of the other 13 prop bets.

Here’s the full list of Duke prop bets, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

To win championship: +220

Combined winning margin in tournament by +65: -125

Combined winning margin in tournament by +70: +125

Combined winning margin in tournament by +75: +200

Combined winning margin in tournament by +80: +360

Zion Williamson to score more points than R.J. Barrett in tournament: -140

R.J. Barrett to score more points than Zion Williamson in tournament: +110

To make Final Four: -175

To make Elite Eight: -360

To make Sweet Sixteen: -1450

Zion Williamson named Most Outstanding Player: +330

R.J. Barrett named Most Outstanding Player: +750

Any Duke player to get a triple double: +700

To lose in the first round: +2900