The ‘Mike Trout Forever’ T-shirt has arrived for Angels fans to proudly wear

No need to sweat Angels fans, Mike Trout isn’t going anywhere.

In fact, the two-time MVP is staying in Anaheim for a long, long time. Earlier this week, Trout reached an agreement with the Angels to sign a 12-year, $430 million contract extension.

So much for those Harper/Trout 2020 jokes, right?

By ripping up the final two years of the six-year deal he signed 2014, Trout is now set to be an Angel through the 2030 season. That’s a looooooong time. In fact, that’s almost forever!

Now that we officially know that Trout is staying in Anaheim through the end of the next decade, there’s a new T-shirt that ‘s dropped for Angels fans to enjoy as the season begins next week.

Trout Forever!

Check it out.

With his $430 million extension, Trout has agreed to sign the largest contract in baseball history, topping the $330 million Bryce Harper signed for just a few weeks ago. At an average of $36 million annually, the 27-year-old now owns the largest average salary, too.

You can’t argue that the extension wasn’t well deserved, either. Since his first full season in 2012, Trout has put together one of the most impressive resumes we’ve seen in recent baseball history. The star center fielder has won two AL MVPs, two All-Star Game MVPs, and six Silver-Slugger Awards in just seven full seasons as a big leaguer. That’s insane.

In 140 games last season, Trout slashed a cool 312/.460/.628 with 39 home runs and 79 RBIs.

In the celebratory mood and thinking about picking up some more Mike Trout merch?

Don’t worry, we have you covered with a few more items to check out.