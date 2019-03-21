NCAA tournament underdogs dominate against the spread in Thursday afternoon games

The NCAA tournament is halfway through its first day, and it’s been all about the underdogs. Eight games have gone final, and while six of the favorites have advanced, seven of the underdogs have covered the spread. And frankly, winning money is more important than a bracket any day!

The Kansas Jayhawks were the lone favorite to cover their spread, and that did it in a big way. They were 6.5-point favorites over the Northeastern Huskies, and the public was siding with them at a pretty sizable clip — 61 percent of money wagered at William Hill sportsbooks and 55 percent of offshore money, per OddsShark, was on Northeastern. Kansas proceeded to roll Northeastern by a final score of 87-53. The No. 1 seeds have yet to hit the floor, but for the time being that could end up the high deficit of the tournament.

It was fitting that the first half of Thursday’s action closed with the underdog Murray State Racers boat-racing the Marquette Golden Eagles. Murray State closed as a 3.5-point underdog but beat Marquette by a final score of XX-XX. Tevin Brown led the Racers with 19 points, but Ja Morant was the star, putting together a triple double including 15 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

Here are the results from the AM, with seven covers and two outright underdog wins. Nevada and Florida have tipped off the evening, which includes No. 1 seeded Gonzaga and a pair of No. 2 seeds in Kentucky and Michigan. We’ll see if the day of the dog continues!

Minnesota 86, Louisville 76 — Minnesota covers +5.5

Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77 — New Mexico State covers +5.5

LSU 79, Yale 74 — Yale covers +6.5

Florida State 76, Vermont 69 — Vermont covers +8.5

Maryland 79, Belmont 77 — Belmont covers +3

Michigan State 76, Bradley 65 — Bradley covers +18.5

Kansas 87, Northeastern 53 — Kansas covers -6.5

Murray State 83, Marquette 64 — Murray State covers +3.5