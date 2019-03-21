Florida State-Vermont provides the first bad beat of 2019 March Madness

Florida State held off a late Vermont run to advance in the 2019 NCAA tournament, and while they won by seven, bettors were left chewing their nails until the final seconds ticked away. The Catamounts closed as an 8.5-point underdog, and they just barely covered in a 76-69 loss.

Vermont hung close through the first three-quarters of the game, but FSU went on a run to take a 13-point lead with 1:10 to go. Vermont had gone relatively cold, and fouls would seemingly push the game out of reach. However, the Catamounts got hot at just the right time for bettors. A 9-3 run cut the lead to seven, and then the two sides exchange two points with 14 seconds remaining. There seemed to be plenty of time remaining in this elimination game.

Instead, Vermont did not foul and FSU elected to run out the clock rather than get an easy layup or dunk. A majority of bettors were on Florida State in this one, and they suffered for it.

Bettors at the Westgate SuperBook would appear to have been evenly split. In this video, we hear the Vermont fans going nuts, but if you look closely, you can see plenty of bettors with the classic hands on the head, “what the hell just happened?” look. There’s never a more sure indication of a bad beat.