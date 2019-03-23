AAF 2019 schedule: Game times, TV channels, and live stream info for Week 7

There will not be an unbeaten team in the inaugural Alliance of American Football season, as the 5-0 Orlando Apollos finally met their match in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Hotshots. Now they’ll go on to Week 7, with just three games remaining before the AAF playoffs begin.

The Week 7 slate of games will be broadcast in much the same way as Week 6: the first game will be streaming on B/R Live and the next three will be broadcast by NFL Network and CBS Sports Network (live streaming via FuboTV, NFL, CBS Sports).

The Apollos sit at 5-1 and will face the Atlanta Legends in the first game on Saturday. Then the 4-2 San Antonio Commanders will play host to the 2-4 Salt Lake Stallions.

Arizona, fresh off their win over Orlando, will host the San Diego Fleet in the early game on Sunday and finally, the Birmingham Iron will travel to face the Memphis Express in the final Week 7 game.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action this weekend, including streaming links.

How to watch AAF Week 7 action

All times Eastern

Saturday, March 23

Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends

Location: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: B/R Live

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

Sunday, March 24

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots

Location: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL