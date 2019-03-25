Why Rob Gronkowski’s retirement won’t change the Patriots’ Super Bowl, divisional odds

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday, and the team is left to find a playmaker replacement. Gronk was third on the team in receptions and fourth in yards, but he closed out his career as a talent who would draw double-teams regularly.

His departure has not caused any significant changes in the team’s various 2019 gambling odds. The Westgate SuperBook released their latest Super Bowl, conference championship, and divisional odds, and they have held steady. The Patriots remain 6-1 to win Super Bowl 54, 3-1 to win the AFC championship, and 1-7 to win the AFC East.

Gronk’s retirement is likely to lower Patriots fan optimism a little bit, but people bet on the Patriots because of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Unless either retires or Brady suffers a significant injury, we won’t see big changes in Super Bowl or divisional odds.

Gronk retires as arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, and costs the Patriots a key cog and blocker. However, there are few players who will drastically move futures odds on their own. People might be a little more pessimistic about the Patriots’ offense, but not enough yet to result in much movement on the odds.