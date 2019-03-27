The response to Kliff Kingsbury’s new cell phone policy is hilariously grumpy

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is going to allow “cellphone breaks” during team meetings. It’s one very small step toward establishing his own culture in his first year as an NFL head coach.

He told reporters about the scheduled breaks at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday. Here’s his reasoning, via ESPN:

“They’re itching to get to those things,” he said. [...] “You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we’ll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus,” Kingsbury said.

This policy is going to be one that hilariously frustrates the old souls of football who want everything to stay Super Old School and Tough At All Times. The expectation is that you live, breathe and die for football.

But in fact, Kingsbury isn’t the first to experiment with this type of flexibility. Jim Tomsula implemented a similar rule with the 49ers, turning two hours meetings into 30-minute blocks, with ten minute breaks for players to get their fix on their phones. It makes sense for our generation; so far I’ve answered six texts and checked Twitter three times while writing this blog alone.

Adam Schefter — likely unintentionally — threw a lob for the pissed off uncles of the world to express their displeasure with the rule by tweeting out the link and prefacing it with, “Sign of the times.” (Schefty’s on his phone on live TV all the time, so I like to imagine he’s not being a stiff about this one like the people in his replies.)

Sign of the times: Kliff Kingsbury is going to allow Cardinals 'cellphone breaks'.https://t.co/yCBthEwLWT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2019

Here are just a few of replies that you might’ve guessed would be underneath Schefter’s tweet.

There’s the indictment of what this says about the country

A classic.

What a country. — Bubba (@BooYaKaSha20) March 27, 2019

The guy who says the Cardinals won’t win a game

Because cell phone use during any job = bad results.

0-16 lmao — JACK (@THEHUNCHOJACK92) March 27, 2019

iF TheY’rE TakInG CelLPhoNe BreAks ThEy miGht As WeLL haVe NaP timE toO

Clever!

Going to implement nap time and juice between practices — Craig W. (@PittPenguin44) March 27, 2019

A Bill Belichick mention

You know, because “he would never do that.”

And we can’t forget about He’s Going To Lose His Job guy

In which he offers up the ULTIMATE cell phone break:

Can’t wait til Black Monday in January when @AdamSchefter reports that Kingbury is set to give himself an extended cellphone break after his job dismissal. — JT (@nyy_db) March 27, 2019

And of course, the true irony here is that many of these replies probably came as a result of the sender taking time away from work to be on their phones.