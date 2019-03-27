Everything about Chris Bosh’s Heat jersey retirement ceremony was perfect

The Miami Heat officially retired the jersey of 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh on Tuesday. It was a heartfelt, emotional, and exciting ceremony that honored one of the three stars who led the Heat to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Heat president Pat Riley pulled out every single stop to celebrate Bosh’s career, which came to a screeching halt after blood clots in his calf traveled to his lung, causing pulmonary embolism that could have killed him had he not sought medical attention and immediately ended his basketball career.

The ceremony, which highlighted almost every moment of Bosh’s Heat tenure, was the icing on the cake for one of the most likable All-Stars to step foot onto an NBA court.

The Heat changed their logo on social media

Look familiar?

Yeah, everything checks out.

They strung together a highlight reel pre-game

This was just a teaser.

Of course they had a blooper reel

Because as good as Bosh was on the court, he was so much better off of it.

They pronounced Tuesday, March 26, 2019 as Chris Bosh Day

The man now has his own day in the history of Miami. Unbelievable.

THEN, they showed the official tribute to his Heat career

We honor and celebrate your Miami HEAT career, @chrisbosh!



The No. 1 will hang forever. #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/nmXrK5APa0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 27, 2019

The introduction — chills

Here’s how they welcomed Bosh to the crowd.

Pat Riley uttered some nice words

Of course Bosh was gushing with emotion.

"I want to welcome Chris Bosh, forever and for always, a lifer of the Miami Heat."



Pat Riley honors @chrisbosh! #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/Dv2mnp9dx2 — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2019

“It was one of the most fun times, best times that this franchise has ever had,” Riley said. “We are honoring tonight, up there with Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway, and with Shaquille O’Neal, one of those Big 3. I am honored, blessed and just so fortunate that in my career, I have been around people like Chris Bosh.”

Bosh’s jersey was officially retired

Chills.

It’s official! @ChrisBosh’s #1 jersey will live in the rafters forever. CB becomes just the 4th Miami HEAT player to have this honor. pic.twitter.com/A2kroMNMjE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 27, 2019

Bosh spoke for 10 minutes

And he got some jokes off along the way.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but Pat first met me when I was a scrawny 19-year-old kid fresh out of Hutchins, Texas.,” he said. “And unfortunately for him, he had the fifth pick, and I went fourth, so he had to settle for this kid named D-Wade.

“And D, I’ve gotta tell you, man. Sorry for beating you to this jersey retirement thing. I had to beat you at something, dude, I’m just gonna keep it serious.”

And he got the fans riled up one last time

Lebron James weighed in — not once, but twice

James, Bosh’s former teammate, would have flown into Miami to celebrate had his Lakers not had a game against the Wizards Tuesday night. Instead, he checked in once before the game:

“Congratulations to my man C-Bosh, CB,” James said. “Listen, I don’t win my championships in Miami without him — without you. He meant enough to that team in Miami, when I was down there my four years, even the couple years after when I was gone. He’s just the true definition of what being a professional is all about. It was never about him, it was always about the team. I wish I could be there, man, to see that No. 1 go into the rafters.”

And again after the game:

“Chris Bosh is a brother to me. I love everything about him.”@KingJames shows love to @chrisbosh on the night of his @MiamiHEAT jersey retirement! #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/VU0IoubGDK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 27, 2019

“Man Chris Bosh is a brother to me. I love everything about him,” James said. “Obviously we all in this league have seen the player out of Georgia Tech, what he turned into. But more importantly, the man that he is. His family, what he stands for, what he preaches. It’s just an honor to be with him for four years. It’s an honor for me to come in the league in ‘03 with him. And it’s an honor to still be a brother of his and to be able to send a text to him before we played tonight. I let him know how proud I am of him, and how well-deserved it is to see his jersey go up in the rafters in South Beach.”

James also joked that he thought about skipping the Lakers game to go to Miami, but didn’t because “the NBA has been on my ass” about missing games.

Dwyane Wade also weighed in after the game

Dwyane Wade postgame on Chris Bosh, and the jokes that his good friend got on him in his speech. “It was his day. It was his moment so whatever he said we were going to roll with it.” pic.twitter.com/5EVg3EWGuw — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2019

“It was his day,” he said.”It was his moment, so whatever he said, we were going to roll with it.”

And of course, Bosh checked out at the end of the night

Once it was all said and done, the man of the hour had his final words.

“Incredible night, man,” he said, unable to find the words to describe his emotions. “Yo, it’s crazy. I’d rather feel it more than say it, so thank you to everybody. I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me and helped me make it, and gave me the perseverance I needed to keep doing what I needed to do to get up there. So thank you.”

This is how you celebrate your legends

The Miami Heat did this beautifully. THEY LEGALLY GAVE CHRIS BOSH HIS OWN DAY. They pulled out every stop to immortalize an All-Star who helped lead that franchise to repeat championships. Bosh will always be welcome in South Beach. He’s royalty everywhere in Florida.

This is one of the reasons why the Heat are and will always be a premier destination for marquee free agents. The city of Miami helps, but the franchise also knows how to take care of their own. You can’t say that about every franchise. You can about Pat Riley.

Everything the Heat did for Bosh was thought-out, planned and executed perfectly. There wasn’t a single misstep.

And it was the perfect end to Chris Bosh’s career, one everyone can agree ended way too early.