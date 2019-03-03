Trae Young really got ejected for *staring* at Kris Dunn

Trae Young didn’t touch anybody. He didn’t say any words or make any obscene gestures. But when Young stared at Kris Dunn’s back after drilling a three in Atlanta’s matchup against Chicago on Sunday, well, that was enough to get the Hawks star ejected.

Oh, I’m dead serious.

Trae Young and Kris Dunn got into it earlier in the game, then Trae was tossed for staring Dunn down pic.twitter.com/ajMYvQTYWZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2019

Young and Dunn had received double technical fouls earlier in the game. The two point guards were going at each other all day. But was this really enough to be tossed from a game?

Really?

Trae Young stares down Kris Dunn & Trae gets 2nd Technical Foul & Is Ejected pic.twitter.com/7FpppZYzgv — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) March 3, 2019

This is a lot like when Rasheed Wallace got ejected from a game for looking at a referee the wrong way. Only, Sheed looked like he wanted to strangle the official the instant he looked away. Young, was just looking at Dunn’s back, like, “Yeah, take that 3.”

It’s also reminiscent of that one time Joey Crawford ejected Tim Duncan for laughing from the bench.

The official gave an explanation, but it’s a little wishy-washy

Kevin Cutler was the referee who gave Young his second technical foul, and he told Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce he T’d young up for “just talking.” Young says he didn’t say a word to Dunn, and Pierce used the word “bothersome” to explain how Cutler could call a technical foul if Young didn’t say anything malicious.

Lloyd Pierce says the explanation he received for Trae Young's ejection was for "just talking." Pierce called it "bothersome" the official was so quick to whistle the technical and didn't think there was anything malicious about Young's words and actions. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 3, 2019

Trae Young says he didn’t say anything on his second technical foul. He said he only gave a look. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 3, 2019

I “try to” play with emotion, passion, effort, and a little bit of flair within the game of Basketball... that’s all I’ve ever tried to do, and that’s the only way I know how ❄️ #AnotherDayAnotherOpportunity — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 3, 2019

Even Dunn himself was beside himself at the technical foul.

Kris Dunn says he too was “stunned” that Trae Young got his second technical foul and was ejected. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 3, 2019

This was one of the more questionable technical fouls we’ll see this year. The Hawks went on to win this game by five even though Young got tossed in the third quarter. Cutler, though, should have to answer for this one.