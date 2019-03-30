AAF 2019 schedule: Game times, TV channels, and live stream info for Week 8

There are just eight games and two weeks to go in the first Alliance of American Football regular season. The Orlando Apollos have qualified for the short postseason, but nobody else in the league has just yet. We’re going into Week 8 of the season, and the Apollos sit at 6-1 on the season, while the San Antonio Commanders are just behind them at 5-2 on the year.

Week 8 play will follow the same timing and broadcast schedule as the prior week, with only the first game moved up by an hour. The first game — between the Orlando Apollos and Memphis Express — will be streaming on B/R Live and the next three will be broadcast by NFL Network and CBS Sports Network (live streaming via FuboTV, NFL, CBS Sports).

With the AAF playoffs on the horizon, it’s worth noting that the top two teams from each conference — Eastern and Western — will face each other in conference championship games before the big game itself.

Right now, the Birmingham Iron stand the best chance of meeting the Apollos in the playoffs, as they sit at 4-3. The Commanders’ top competition at this point are the Arizona Hotshots, who are also 4-3.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action this weekend, including streaming links.

How to watch AAF Week 8 action

All times Eastern

Saturday, March 30

Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: B/R Live

San Diego Fleet at Salt Lake Stallions

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

Sunday, March 31

Atlanta Legends at Birmingham Iron

Location: Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports

Arizona Hotshots vs. San Antonio Commanders

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL